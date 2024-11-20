Vertiv Stock Soars To Record High Amid Price-Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Explodes

At least five analysts raised their targets after attending the company’s Investor Day event on Monday, which outlined a strong growth trajectory for the business.

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. ($VRT) soared over 10% on Tuesday, reaching a record high, following a series of bullish price-target hikes by prominent Wall Street analysts.

At least five analysts raised their targets after attending the company’s Investor Day event on Monday, which outlined a strong growth trajectory for the business.

Vertiv stands out as a key player in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, offering cooling infrastructure solutions for AI chips and servers, which require significantly more cooling power than conventional semiconductors.

Citi raised its price target on Vertiv to $141 from $134, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm is optimistic about Vertiv’s long-term growth potential, particularly its 12%-14% annual organic growth target through 2029, which exceeds the expected market growth rate of 9%-12%.

Mizuho also raised its price target for Vertiv to $145 from $125, citing stronger-than-expected financial objectives and a competitive edge in the market.

Oppenheimer and TD Cowen followed suit with price-target hikes to $131 and $141, respectively. Oppenheimer highlighted Vertiv’s ability to outperform its peers, while TD Cowen raised its target based on the firm’s conservative 2025 guidance.

In addition to these bullish analyst notes, Vertiv this week increased its quarterly cash dividend by 50%, effective in the fourth-quarter, which further boosted investor confidence.

The company on Tuesday also introduced new liquid cooling solutions aimed at enhancing data center operations for AI, reinforcing its position in the growing AI infrastructure market.

VRT sentiment and message volume on Nov 19 as of 1:00 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surged into ‘extremely bullish’ territory on Tuesday afternoon, with message volume spiking.

Vertiv’s stock has seen a remarkable 149% increase this year, fueled by excitement over AI-driven growth and its strong financial performance.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley project that the data center cooling market could grow to $4.8 billion by 2027, with Vertiv poised to capture a significant share.

