Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory

    "Thank you, Germany!" (Thank you, Germany), Musk tweeted following the red ribbon event, when he joined staff in congratulating the first 30 drivers to take the wheel of their new vehicles.

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Germany, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, danced  happiness on Tuesday at the inauguration of his "gigafactory" electric car facility outside Berlin, shrugging aside two years of bureaucracy and delays to see customers drive away with the first Model Y automobiles built in Europe.

    "Thank you, Germany!" (Thank you, Germany), Musk tweeted following the red ribbon event, when he joined staff in congratulating the first 30 drivers to take the wheel of their new vehicles.

     

    The $5.5 billion German Tesla plant is Europe's first of its sort. During the plant's grand opening, Elon Musk unveiled the first Tesla Model Y. Musk's enthusiasm for the launch is palpable as he dances beside the Tesla vehicles on display at the plant opening.

     

    The factory's inauguration came after a two-year approval and construction process that saw Tesla face a slew of administrative and judicial challenges, including villagers' concerns about the site's environmental effect. Tesla began construction at its own risk and received the legal go-ahead from regional authorities to begin manufacturing earlier this month.

    The "gigafactory" in Gruenheide, Brandenburg, Germany, is Tesla's first production plant in Europe, and local leaders hope it will help the region establish itself as a centre for electric car production.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India Check price specs features and more gcw

    Tata Altroz DCA automatic launched in India; Check price, specs, features and more

    Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida as its brand for electric vehicles gcw

    Hero MotoCorp unveils 'Vida' as its brand for electric vehicles

    Skoda Slavia 1 dot 5 TSI launched in India know price features more gcw

    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; know price, features, more

    Tesla offers free electric vehicle charging to people fleeing Ukraine gcw

    Tesla offers free electric vehicle charging to people fleeing Ukraine

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders of new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders for new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Recent Stories

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre-dnm

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch) RBA

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch)

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar faces heat from AEWs Thunder Rosa over insult to Mexican culture-ayh

    WWE champion Brock Lesnar faces heat over insult to Mexican culture

    Shaheed Diwas 2022 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh gcw

    Shaheed Diwas 2022: 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter-dnm

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon