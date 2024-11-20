Danimer Scientific Stock Slips After Q3 Earnings; Retail Sentiment Wanes

Richard N. Altice, Interim CEO of Danimer, said the company is focused on preserving liquidity and looking at a “variety of transactions” to strengthen its capital structure.

Shares of Danimer Scientific ($DNMR) were down 12.76% as of 12:28 p.m. ET on Tuesday following the bioplastics maker’s third-quarter earnings, pushing down retail sentiment.

Danimer is involved in the production of biodegradable plastic used by many consumer brands intent on replacing petroleum-based plastics. Among its PHA customers is Starbucks, which uses this material in its straws, and Mars Wrigley.

Danimer’s revenues fell to $8.6 million in the third quarter from $10.9 million in the same period last year, roughly in line with Wall Street estimates of $8.58. While earnings per share (EPS) stood at -$7.20 compared to -$7.98 expected by Wall Street analysts.

Its revenue specifically from PHA products fell to $6.6 million, reducing by $1.8 million from the year-ago period. It cited “reapportionment of Starbucks’ straw business” that led to significant disruptions in its order patterns.

Retail sentiment on the stock fell to ‘neutral’ (51/100) from ‘bullish’ (68/100) a day ago, while message volumes rose to ‘high’ (67/100) from ‘normal (48/100).

Screenshot 2024-11-19 at 11.01.49 PM.png DNMR sentiment meter and message volume on Nov 19 as of 12:31 pm| Source" Stocktwits

“We believe these headwinds are behind us, and it is important to reiterate that we have retained 100% of this business. We remain on track to continue to grow our PHA business into fiscal 2025,” Altice said in the statement.

Altice noted the company is confident about the soft launch of 100% compostable Skittles packaging, which was featured at a Seattle Seahawks NFL game in October 2024. That packaging is made with its Nodax PHA resin. 

“While we remain focused on executing these commercial opportunities, we are mindful of managing our indebtedness levels and near-term constraints on liquidity as we enter our anticipated significant commercial ramp over the next twelve months,” Altice added.

In May, Danimer received a non-compliance notice from the NYSE for maintaining an average closing price of not less than $1.00 per share over a period of thirty consecutive trading days. The notice did not result in the immediate delisting of the company's common stock from the NYSE.

Danimer stock is down 83.17% year-to-date. 

