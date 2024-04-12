UK hikes family visa income requirement by 55% to control migration

Effective immediately, the income benchmark has been increased from 18,600 pounds to 29,000 pounds - an increase of more than 55 per cent - with a subsequent increase to 38,700 pounds slated for early next year.

The United Kingdom has tightened its immigration standards by raising the minimum income criterion for sponsoring a family member on a family visa. The government has revealed the income requirements, and in order to be eligible, candidates must earn at least GBP 29,000 (British Pounds) annually. This is a noteworthy 55% increase above the previous GBP 18,600 level.

The increase, which went into effect on April 11, was announced by the Rishi Sunak government last year as part of a phased strategy to match the family visa wage level with the skilled worker visa salary requirement.

"The sponsoring family member, or in combination with the applicant if they are in the UK with permission to work, must now have an income of at least GBP 29,000 earned in the UK. The requirement can be met in several ways, including through savings exclusively or in addition to a lower income,” the UK Home Office stated.

The Home Office claims that this action is the last in Prime Minister Sunak's package of measures to curb legal immigration and "make sure those arriving here do not burden the taxpayer."

James Cleverly, the home secretary, stated that "there is no easy solution or decision which cuts numbers to levels acceptable to the British people." Cleverly stressed that the higher salary range was set to build a future-ready immigration system.

"We have delivered on our pledge of action with incredible speed. We've taken action to reduce unmanageable numbers, safeguard British workers and their pay, make sure families entering the country do not burden taxpayers, and create an immigration system that the public can rightly have faith in," the Home Secretary was cited by news agency PTI.