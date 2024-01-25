Turmoil in Maldives; Opposition slams President Muizzu's 'anti-India' stance

The opposition expressed concerns over the president's foreign policy shift, emphasizing the potential risks of alienating a longstanding ally like India. President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, has taken actions such as requesting the withdrawal of Indian military personnel and reviewing bilateral agreements.

Two major opposition parties in the Maldives, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats, have voiced concerns over President Mohammad Muizzu's perceived 'anti-India' stance. The opposition leaders issued a joint press statement, characterizing the shift in foreign policy as 'extremely detrimental' to the country's long-term development.

The press statement served as a unified assertion of the opposition's belief that distancing from any development partner, particularly the nation's longstanding ally, would have severe consequences on the Maldives' sustained development.

Muizzu, who assumed office in November riding on an 'India Out' campaign and is known for his pro-China stance, promptly requested India to withdraw its 88 military personnel stationed in the island nation. Additionally, he initiated a review of numerous agreements signed between New Delhi and the previous India-friendly government.

Tensions escalated further when junior ministers in the Muizzu government made disparaging remarks against India, leading to an online 'Boycott Maldives' trend supported by Bollywood stars and cricketers.

The opposition parties underscored the significance of stability and security in the Indian Ocean, emphasizing its vital role in the stability and security of the Maldives. Both the MDP and The Democrats stressed the crucial need for consecutive governments to maintain the ability "to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done."

They expressed concern that a departure from the historical collaboration with India could potentially jeopardize the country's stability and hinder progress. The joint opposition statement highlights growing apprehension within Maldivian politics regarding the implications of the shifting geopolitical dynamics under President Muizzu's leadership.