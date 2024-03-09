Tragedy strikes in Gaza again as 5 dead, 10 injured in botched Parachute aid drop (WATCH)

In a harrowing turn of events in Gaza, a humanitarian aid mission took a tragic toll as a parachute malfunction led to the loss of five lives and left ten individuals injured during a crucial delivery. Jordan and the US were conducting airdrops in the region on Friday.

Humanitarian aid has been flowing into the violence-hit Gaza region for a few weeks. However, due to the roadblock by the Israel Defense Forces, countries are air-dropping humanitarian aid that consists of vital food and medical supplies.

US and Jordan were conducting airdrops on Friday as a parachute carrying aid failed to open due to a technical fault. The parachute with the weight of the supplies below it turned into a heavy rocket quickly clamping down in the densely populated Northern Gaza near the coastline.

The parachute eventually fell on a house claiming the lives of the family staying on the terrace of the hit building. The victims of the accident were quickly taken to the Al-Shifa hospital and according to the official figures 5 have been dead while 10 are injured and are being treated in the hospital's emergency room.

The airdrops in the Gaza region have been largely a miss rather than a hit due to tough geographical conditions and dense population. Countries have to work up a concrete plan to airdrop the supply near the coastline but not very close as well. The majority of the airdrops in the previous week fell into the sea causing disappointment among locals.

An eyewitness of Friday's airdrop accident revealed, “All of a sudden, the parachute didn't open and fell down like a rocket on the roof of one of the houses. Ten minutes later I saw people transferring three martyrs and others injured, who were staying on the roof of the house where the aid packages fell.”

According to a Jordanian military source, Jordan was not involved in the airdrop activity that fell on one of the houses. It is highly likely that the airdrop accident happened from the US Air Force side which has been constantly releasing vital supplies for the population in Gaza this week.