Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three Keralites among 24 Indians on US-bound oil tanker seized by Iranian Navy

    Iranian state media broadcast footage of navy commandos landing on the deck of the Advantage Sweet, which Tehran claimed it had seized on Thursday following an apparent collision with one of its warships off the coast of Oman.
     

    Three Keralites among 24 Indians on US-bound oil tanker seized by Iranian Navy anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Dubai: The Iran Navy intercepted a US-bound oil tanker from the Gulf of Oman on Friday. The crew of the tanker was entirely Indians, including three from Kerala. They are Ernakulam natives Jismon Joseph (31) and Edwin Puthussery (26) and a Malappuram native Sam Soman. 

    Also read: Retired DySP who probed Solar Scam Case dies after hit by train in Kerala

    Iranian state media broadcast footage of navy commandos landing on the deck of the Advantage Sweet, which Tehran claimed it had seized on Thursday following an apparent accident with one of its warships off the coast of Oman.

    The incident is the most recent of its kind in a waterway that is important for the world's energy supplies. It occurs at a time of increased tensions over Iran's nuclear development. 

    “We were in touch with Edwin till Wednesday evening. We chatted on WhatsApp for a long time,” said Alvin, his brother. 

    On Thursday, news of the tanker's capture was conveyed to the crew members' families. They were informed that the tanker had been completely taken over by Iranian Navy commandos and that no more information was available.

    Initial reports said that there was just one Malayali person aboard the ship. Later, it was confirmed that the ship, which has 24 Indian crew members, contained three Keralites.

    Iran claimed that the tanker had collided with one of their vessels, killing two Iranian crew members and leaving a number of others injured. The tanker, it claimed, did not reply when it tried to contact it to ask it to halt, which caused the seizure.

    The US Navy demanded the ship's immediate release, slamming Iran's "continued harassment" in Gulf waters. 

    According to the spokesperson for Advantage Tankers, the vessel had taken oil from Kuwait and was chartered by Chevron Corp. It was bound for Houston, Texas, according to the MarineTraffic tracking website.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US H 1B visa lottery system resulted in abuse fraud says federal agency issues warning gcw

    US H-1B visa lottery system resulted in abuse, fraud; issues warning

    sudan crisis operation kaveri indian air force daring night mission rescues 121 stranded indians from Khartoum snt

    Small airstrip with no landing lights... How IAF rescued 121 Indians in daring night mission in Sudan

    West conspiring to provoke other nations into military standoff with Russia and China Sergey Shoigu

    'West conspiring to provoke other nations into military standoff with Russia and China'

    UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to perform Arab world's first spacewalk anr

    UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to perform Arab world's first spacewalk

    Operation Kaveri: India thankful to Saudi Arabia for cooperation, says MoS V Muraleedharan anr

    Operation Kaveri: India thanks Saudi Arabia for helping rescue Indians in Sudan

    Recent Stories

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race snt

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here vma

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    Meta announces new body shapes hair clothing textures across Facebook Instagram and more for avatars gcw

    Meta announces new body shapes, hair, clothing textures for avatars

    football Manchester United takeover: Here is how much Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe final bid is worth-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Here's how much Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's final bid is worth

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon