Retired DySP who probed Solar Scam Case dies after hit by train in Kerala

Alappuzha: Retired DySP K Harikrishnan who investigated the Solar Scam case was found dead after being hit by a train at Evoor, Haripad on Saturday.

Harikrishnan's body was found at the level crossing east of the Ramapuram temple at 12.30 am today. His car was also found parked close to the accident scene and a suicide note has been recovered from it. However, police have not revealed any information on that.

According to his relatives, Harikrishnan was under severe mental stress. Harikrishnan, who had been the DySP in Perumbavoor, had previously come under fire for a number of claims related to the solar case inquiry.

In July 2013, Harikrishnan made headlines when he arbitrarily detained Saritha S. Nair, who was charged in the Solar fraud case, without consulting the investigating officer. Additionally, Harikrishnan was the subject of many accusations in relation to the controversies surrounding Saritha's laptops. Additionally, the judicial commission that looked into the Solar case criticized him.

He is also facing a vigilance charge for unlawful possession of the property. Additionally, vigilance conducted raids at his Haripad and Kayamkulam homes and flats.

(Further details are awaited)

