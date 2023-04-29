Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Retired DySP who probed Solar Scam Case dies after hit by train in Kerala

    Harikrishnan, who had been the DySP in Perumbavoor, had previously come under fire for a number of claims related to the solar case inquiry.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Alappuzha: Retired DySP K Harikrishnan who investigated the Solar Scam case was found dead after being hit by a train at Evoor, Haripad on Saturday.
    Harikrishnan's body was found at the level crossing east of the Ramapuram temple at 12.30 am today. His car was also found parked close to the accident scene and a suicide note has been recovered from it. However, police have not revealed any information on that.

    Also read: 9 Andhra Pradesh students end life over failing in intermediate exams

    According to his relatives, Harikrishnan was under severe mental stress. Harikrishnan, who had been the DySP in Perumbavoor, had previously come under fire for a number of claims related to the solar case inquiry.

    In July 2013, Harikrishnan made headlines when he arbitrarily detained Saritha S. Nair, who was charged in the Solar fraud case, without consulting the investigating officer. Additionally, Harikrishnan was the subject of many accusations in relation to the controversies surrounding Saritha's laptops. Additionally, the judicial commission that looked into the Solar case criticized him.

    He is also facing a vigilance charge for unlawful possession of the property. Additionally, vigilance conducted raids at his Haripad and Kayamkulam homes and flats.

    (Further details are awaited)

    Also read: 'Players are our pride, we tweet when they win medals but...' Priyanka Gandhi meets wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
