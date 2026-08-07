Australian High Commissioner Philip Green celebrated National Handloom Day by wearing traditional Indian attire. He and his colleagues paid tribute to India's weavers and artisans. PM Narendra Modi also marked the occasion, hailing the handloom sector.

Australian Envoy Celebrates Indian Textiles

Celebrating India's rich textile legacy and cultural diversity, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, on Friday marked National Handloom Day by donning vibrant Indian traditional attire and paying tribute to the country's weavers and artisans.

Highlighting the craftsmanship and heritage associated with India's handloom sector, Green shared pictures of himself and colleagues dressed in traditional Indian textiles. "From vibrant weaves to timeless traditions, India's handloom sector reflects the country's extraordinary cultural diversity & craftsmanship. On National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's master weavers & artisans by dressing up in beautiful Indian textiles," Green wrote in a post on X, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The photographs showed Green dressed in a traditional ensemble, wearing a black Nehru-style jacket over a white shirt paired with a bright red striped lower garment, as he posed alongside colleagues dressed in colourful sarees, kurtas and other Indian handloom outfits.

The visuals reflected the spirit of National Handloom Day, which celebrates India's centuries-old weaving traditions and honours the contribution of artisans who preserve the country's diverse textile heritage. From vibrant weaves to timeless traditions, India’s handloom sector reflects the country’s extraordinary cultural diversity & craftsmanship. 🧵 On #NationalHandloomDay, we celebrate India’s master weavers & artisans by dressing up in beautiful Indian textiles. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/HzccqaTSm7 — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) August 7, 2026

Significance of National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day is observed annually on August 7 to commemorate the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, which encouraged the use of indigenous products and gave renewed momentum to India's traditional industries, including handloom. The occasion recognises the role of millions of weavers and artisans in preserving India's cultural identity while contributing to rural livelihoods and economic empowerment.

PM Modi Lauds Handloom Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the occasion by paying tribute to India's weavers and artisans, describing the handloom sector as an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. "Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions. Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to share their favourite handloom products and "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos using the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay to promote awareness about the sector and support communities associated with traditional textiles.

From intricate weaves of different regions to generations-old techniques passed down through families, India's handloom industry continues to represent the country's diverse cultural landscape and the artistry of its skilled craftsmen. (ANI)