The US modified the visa of Brazilian Ambassador Maria Luiza Viotti to single-entry, a move Brazil calls 'serious'. The issue is linked to a delay in approving the US ambassador nominee, which Brazil sees as part of a wider interference strategy.

US Modifies Ambassador's Visa

Brazil's government has said that the recent change in the US visa status of Brazilian Ambassador to the US Maria Luiza Viotti does not amount to a visa revocation but rather a modification limiting it from multiple entries to a single entry, according to a report by Brasil 247. The Brazilian presidency reportedly considers the measure serious but maintains that it does not affect the ambassador's diplomatic privileges, immunities or her ability to continue performing official duties in Washington.

Officials describe the US decision as an unusual measure and say its implications are being assessed carefully. The situation remains uncertain because of what Brazilian authorities consider ambiguous statements by US officials regarding the ambassador's actual status. According to Brasil 247, the Brazilian Embassy in Washington received two phone calls from US authorities: the first indicated that a measure was under consideration, while the second confirmed the decision and stated that the ambassador would remain able to perform her official functions.

Dispute Linked to US Ambassador Nomination

The episode is linked to the delay in granting agrement to Daniel Perez, the US nominee for ambassador to Brazil. According to a government source cited by Brasil 247, Perez's nomination differed from the treatment given to previous US ambassadorial appointments, including during Donald Trump's first administration, because it was submitted to the scrutiny of the US legislature before the agrement process. Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Brazil is not required to provide reasons if it decides not to grant agrement.

Brazil Alleges 'External Interference'

Brazilian government officials do not view the episode as an isolated incident. According to the report, they see it as part of a broader strategy of external interference in Brazil's electoral process. The government therefore does not intend to grant agrement to new ambassadors in the coming months. Officials also assess that the pressure surrounding Ambassador Viotti's visa could ultimately undermine the approval of the US nominee's agrement.

According to the source, Brazil does not intend to yield to what it considers diplomatic pressure, and there is a perception within the government that Washington itself has complicated the process by resorting to such measures. For the time being, the Brazilian government is not considering reciprocal visa restrictions. According to government sources cited by Brasil 247, there is concern that the United States may be seeking to provoke a Brazilian response that could later be used to portray Brasilia as responsible for escalating the diplomatic dispute. As a result, the government's current approach is to proceed cautiously and avoid an immediate reaction that could play into what it views as a strategic trap. (ANI)