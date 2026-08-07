The Baloch Peoples Congress accused Pakistan's military of supplying arms to Sudan, citing a Mohafiz-V vehicle in a parade. It alleges this fuels the Sudan conflict and funds operations against Baloch, Pashtoon, and Sindhi communities at home.

Pakistan Military Accused of Arming Sudan

The Baloch Peoples Congress (BPC), along with allied Baloch, Pashtoon and Sindhi organisations and activists, has accused the Pakistan military of supplying weapons and military equipment to Sudan, alleging that the exports are contributing to the country's ongoing conflict while strengthening Islamabad's military operations at home.

In a press statement, the BPC expressed concern over reports that the Pakistani-made Mohafiz-V armoured vehicle recently appeared in a Sudanese military parade, marking what it described as the first public evidence of the vehicle's presence in the conflict-hit African nation. The vehicle is manufactured by HIT Armour, a subsidiary of Pakistan's state-owned Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

Details of Alleged Military Cooperation

The group alleged that the transfer may be part of a wider military support package that reportedly includes YIHA-III suicide drones, Shahpar-2 drones, K-8 Karakorum aircraft and Chinese-origin air defence systems. It also cited reports claiming that military equipment reached Sudan through Saudi Arabia, although details regarding the scale and financing of the alleged deal remain unclear. According to the BPC, specialised reports suggested that a proposed arms agreement worth around USD 1.5 billion may have stalled after Saudi Arabia withdrew financial backing. However, it argued that the reported appearance of Pakistani military equipment in Sudan indicates that at least part of the cooperation has materialised.

Concerns Over Domestic and Humanitarian Impact

The organisation alleged that Pakistan's military has a history of using advanced weaponry against civilians in Baloch and Pashtoon regions and claimed that revenues generated through arms exports could further strengthen military operations against Baloch, Sindhi and Pashtoon communities.

The BPC also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Sudan, stating that the conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people. It argued that the introduction of additional military equipment could intensify the conflict and undermine peace efforts. Calling for international action, the BPC urged an immediate suspension of all alleged Pakistani arms transfers to Sudan and demanded an independent investigation into the reported military cooperation, including its financing and intermediaries. It also called for accountability over the alleged use of weapons against civilians, an audit of revenue generated from arms exports, and intervention by the United Nations, the African Union and international human rights bodies to prevent further militarisation of the Sudan conflict.