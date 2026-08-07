Baloch activist Aomar Karim accused Pakistan of using the Kashmir issue to divert attention from its own human rights abuses. He called a recent event in Paris a 'shameful' exercise to hide rights violations in POJK and Balochistan.

Baloch political and human rights activist Aomar Karim has criticised Pakistan's use of the Kashmir issue in international forums, stating that Islamabad is attempting to divert attention from its own human rights record through diplomatic campaigns.

In a press release, Karim condemned an event organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in France on August 5 to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, describing it as a "shameful and hollow" exercise aimed at deflecting scrutiny from rights violations in Pakistan.

During the event in Paris, Pakistan's Ambassador to France, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains central to Pakistan's foreign policy and said Islamabad would continue diplomatic efforts to mobilise international support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Activist Highlights Issues in POJK

Responding to the event, Karim stated that Pakistan continues to invoke the Kashmir issue while failing to address the deaths of civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), including in Rawalakot. He claimed the Paris gathering was intended to obscure these concerns from the international community. Karim also pointed to protests held by Kashmiri activists outside the Pakistani High Commission in London on the same day. He further stated that recent elections in PoJK witnessed widespread public boycott.

Allegations of Widespread Media Censorship

Raising concerns over press freedom, Karim accused Pakistan's military establishment of exercising strict control over domestic media, limiting independent reporting from sensitive regions. He cited Al Jazeera English's election coverage, which highlighted low voter participation, and referred to recent restrictions requiring journalists to obtain official permission before reporting from areas outside designated cities.

State Control and Abuses in Balochistan

According to Karim, similar restrictions are imposed in Balochistan, where he stated authorities enforce a media blackout to prevent international scrutiny of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations. He also referred to the case of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Mahrang Baloch, who was detained in March 2025 and convicted by an anti-terrorism court in Quetta in June 2026 in connection with the death of a Frontier Corps soldier during protests in Gwadar in 2024. Karim said that Pakistan's military establishment influences the judicial process. (ANI)