Police have busted a prostitution racket operating from a flat in Surat’s Pasodara area under the guise of a massage parlour. 3 people, including a brother-sister duo, were arrested during a raid at Om Township. Police also found two women and two college students at the flat. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

An alleged prostitution racket being run from a flat in Pasodara area of Gujarat's Surat has been busted, with police arresting three people, including a brother-sister duo. The raid was carried out at a flat in Om Township after police received information about an alleged prostitution operation being run under the cover of a massage parlour. A team from Laskana Police Station reached the flat and found several people there, police said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Cab Driver Falls In Love With Passenger, Kills Wife With Her Help Months Later

Three arrested after police raid

Police identified the arrested accused as Jagruti alias Krishna Satish Rajpara, 39, her brother Kalu Bhikha Chavda, 34, and Pooja alias Poonam Hirani. According to investigators, as reported by Desh Gujarat, Jagruti owned the flat and allegedly allowed it to be used for the operation. Police said Pooja was allegedly looking after its day-to-day activities.

Kalu allegedly helped bring customers to the flat and kept watch outside, investigators said. Police said the accused allegedly charged customers Rs 1,000 for the services.

Minor Accused Tied To Police Car Bonnet and Paraded in Viral Video, Pune Cop Transferred Amid Probe

Two women found at flat

During the raid, police found two women who were allegedly involved in prostitution, including an 18-year-old girl. Two college students were also found at the premises and were allegedly there as customers, police said.

According to investigators, one of the students was found inside a room with a woman, while another was waiting elsewhere in the flat.

Police detained several people found at the location as part of their inquiry.

Bihar Woman Who Eloped With Lover 2 Years Ago Found Dead In Suitcase In Daman

Cash and phones seized

Police said they seized Rs 1,000 in cash during the raid. Mobile phones worth around Rs 21,000 were also taken into custody. The seized items are being examined as part of the investigation into the alleged racket.

Officials are now trying to establish how long the operation had been running and whether more people were involved.

Case registered under anti-trafficking law

Laskana Police have registered a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The investigation is continuing, and police are questioning the arrested accused and others detained during the raid.

Officials are also looking into the alleged roles of each of the three arrested people and whether anyone else helped run or promote the operation.

Police have not indicated that the two women found at the flat were necessarily involved on the same terms as the arrested accused, and the investigation will establish the circumstances in which they were present.

'Let Me Meet Rukaiya': Man Pleads After Killing Wife | Chilling Details of Ratlam Murder

Police mention AAP links

Police Inspector M.B. Zala said the investigation also found that Kalu Chavda and another brother of Jagruti, Vishal Chavda, are active workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, police have not alleged that AAP or any of its office-bearers were involved in the alleged prostitution racket.

The political connection was mentioned by police as part of the background of the accused, while the investigation remains focused on the alleged operation at the Surat flat.

The case is still under investigation, and the allegations against the arrested individuals are yet to be tested in court.

Ludhiana Woman, Her Lover Drag 12-Year-Old Girl While Trying To Abduct 3-Year-Old