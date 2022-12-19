Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thai Navy warship sinks in severe weather, at lease 31 sailors missing

    A Royal Thai Navy warship sank in severe weather early Monday, leaving 33 of its crew of 106 sailors missing in stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand, Thai authorities said. Three rescued sailors were in critical condition, and a search operation was underway for the missing crew, authorities said.

    Thai Navy warship sinks in severe weather at lease 31 sailors missing gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    At least 31 Thai Navy sailors were missing on Monday after their vessel sank off the southeastern coast of Thailand, a naval spokesperson said.  The HTMS Sukhothai ran into heavy tides late on Sunday night while patrolling the Gulf of Thailand, around 20 nautical miles south of Bang Saphan Pier in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

    The ship's electrical system was destroyed, leading to the beginning of a rescue effort. The navy released photos showing the ship severely heeling to one side. Admiral Pogkrong Montradpalin, a spokeswoman for the navy, claimed that the ship sank just after midnight and added, "We are still seeking for 31 missing."

    Also Read | FIFA World Cup final: French President Emmanuel Macron consoles team after Argentina beats France

    “The ship’s operating systems stopped working, causing the ship to lose control," he said earlier Monday morning.

    According to a statement, a rescue effort comprising two seahawk helicopters, two frigates, and one amphibious ship managed to remove 75 out of the 106 people on board. The statement also said that the search and rescue effort, which began at 7 am, was still in progress. At Bang Saphan hospital, around 11 naval men were receiving care, while about 40 others were staying in shelters.

    The severe weather in the Gulf of Thailand, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Bang Saphan District, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, continued into late Monday morning, hampering search efforts for the missing crew, authorities said. The 960-ton Sukhothai was built in the United States and commissioned into the Thai navy in 1987.

    Also Read | Iran arrests Oscar-winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting anti-Hijab protests

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIFA World Cup final: French President Emmanuel Macron consoles team after Argentina beats France - adt

    FIFA World Cup final: French President Emmanuel Macron consoles team after Argentina beats France

    Should I step down?: Elon Musk asks Twitter users in his latest poll - adt

    Should I step down?: Elon Musk asks Twitter users in his latest poll

    Iran arrests Oscar winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting anti Hijab protests report gcw

    Iran arrests Oscar-winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting anti-Hijab protests

    Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency ambassador Check out her full statement gcw

    Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency ambassador; Check out her full statement

    Will not back down if need arises Pakistan minister Shazia Marri threatens India with nuclear war report gcw

    'Will not back down if need arises': Pakistan minister Shazia Marri threatens India with nuclear war

    Recent Stories

    FIFA World Cup Finals: Ranveer Singh cheering for Deepika Padukone unveiling trophy is couple goals - SEE PICS vma

    FIFA World Cup Finals: Ranveer Singh cheering for Deepika Padukone unveiling trophy is couple goals - SEE PICS

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA, Argentina vs France: Truly could not have asked for more - Deepika Padukone after unveiling trophy-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Truly couldn't have asked for more' - Deepika Padukone after unveiling trophy

    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    No point in returning to China Dalai Lama amid Tawang tensions AJR

    'No point in returning to China': Dalai Lama amid Tawang tensions

    Samsung Galaxy A04 Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera 5000mAh battery launched details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon