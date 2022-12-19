FIFA World Cup final: French President Emmanuel Macron consoles team after Argentina beats France

After France's loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final, French President Emmanuel Macron consoled the players. Post the match; President Macron shared a video of himself encouraging the French football team inside the dressing room, surrounded by dejected players.

French President Emmanuel Macron consoled downhearted team players after their defeat in the FIFA World Cup final to Argentina on Sunday. Macron went to the field at Qatar's Lusail Stadium to console the team after its heartbreaking loss in the final penalty shootout. In the video, Macron can be seen comforting French footballer Kylian Mbappe, who was visibly disheartened by the loss despite scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. The French President tweeted his support for the French football team and his congratulations on Argentina's victory.

"Congratulations to the French team for its career and combativeness in the World Cup. You have delighted the nation and supporters all over the globe. He continued, "I congratulate Argentina on their win."

About the match, Argentina scripted history with a remarkable 4-2 victory. Argentina's Lionel Messi rounded off his World Cup career with the ambitious 'Maradona moment'. He scored two goals and another in a shootout as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie to win their third World Cup.

