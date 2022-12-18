Iran arrests Oscar-winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting anti-Hijab protests

Iran arrested actor Alidoosti, known for her role in the Oscar-winning film "The Salesman" after she voiced support for the three-month-old protest triggered by the death of a woman in custody. Alidoosti, 38, was detained for "publishing false and distorted content and inciting chaos," the Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran arrested a prominent actor Saturday after she voiced support for the three-month-old protest movement triggered by the death of a woman in custody. According to the judiciary's Mizan Online news website, Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, was detained "by order of the judicial authorities" because she "did not offer proof for some of her statements" regarding the demonstrations.

It added “some figures and a number of celebrities" including Alidoosti have been questioned or arrested “following some baseless comments about the recent events and the publishing of provocative material in support of the street riots".

Most people are familiar with Alidoosti through her work on the 2016 Oscar-winning movie "The Salesman".

Her most recent social media update was made on December 8, the same day that Mohsen Shekari, 23, was murdered as the first protester by the government. "By remaining silent, you are endorsing the tyranny and the oppressor," read text on a picture she uploaded on her Instagram.

Every international organisation that is seeing this slaughter without intervening is an embarrassment to mankind, Alidoosti added in an Instagram post. Since she was a teen, the actor has played a significant role in Iranian movies. She recently appeared in the movie "Leila's Brothers" which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The murder on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish descent, following her imprisonment for allegedly violating the nation's dress code, has sparked protests that have rocked the Islamic republic.

Alidoosti uploaded a picture on Instagram on the day that Amini passed away with the caption, "Damnation to this captivity."

Since the demonstrations began, thousands of individuals have been jailed, and 400 have been given prison terms of up to 10 years for their role in the disturbance, according to Iran's court on Tuesday.

