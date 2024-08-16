Taiwan rocked by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, second major quake in 24 hours (WATCH)

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck eastern Taiwan on Friday, with its epicenter located just 34 km from Hualien.

The tremor marks the second significant quake to hit the region in the past 24 hours, following a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled northeastern Taiwan a day earlier.

Despite the intensity of the quake, there have been no immediate reports of damage.

Taiwan, situated in the seismically active Circum-Pacific Seismic Belt, is no stranger to earthquakes. The island's proximity to tectonic plate boundaries makes it particularly susceptible to frequent seismic activity.

Historical records indicate that from 1900 to 1991, Taiwan experienced approximately 2,200 earthquakes annually, with several causing significant destruction.

This latest tremor adds to Taiwan's long history of devastating earthquakes. The most notable was the catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake on September 21, 1999, which claimed 2,400 lives and injured thousands. Another major quake in 2016 resulted in over 100 fatalities.

Earthquakes are classified by their intensity, with those above 6.0 on the Richter scale considered particularly dangerous. These tremors occur due to the movement of tectonic plates beneath the Earth's surface, where the shifting and breaking of plates release energy, leading to the shaking felt during an earthquake.

