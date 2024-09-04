Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    STUNNING! Timelapse video captures 24 hours on Earth from 36,000 km away in space (WATCH)

    The breathtaking footage, taken from an altitude of 36,000 kilometers, vividly illustrates the interplay of sunlight and darkness as it sweeps across the Earth's surface, creating a mesmerizing dance of light and shadow.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    In a captivating new time-lapse video captured by the Himawari-8 satellite, viewers are offered an awe-inspiring glimpse of Earth's daily rotation. The footage, taken from an altitude of 36,000 kilometers, vividly illustrates the interplay of sunlight and darkness as it sweeps across the planet's surface, creating a mesmerizing dance of light and shadow.

    The breathtaking video has swiftly gone viral, amassing millions of views and thousands of likes as audiences marvel at the intricate beauty of our planet's movement.

    The Himawari-8 satellite's latest time-lapse footage captures a full day's rotation of Earth in just a few seconds. Shared widely on social media by the @wonderofscience account, the video offers an unparalleled view of how sunlight traverses the globe, illuminating one side while casting the other into darkness.

    "A day passing on planet Earth seen from 36,000 kilometers (22,000 miles) by the satellite Himawari-8. (Watch full screen)," read the caption.

    Human fascination with the mysteries of space has long been a driving force behind our quest for knowledge. Whether it's spotting a UFO or pondering the appearance of Earth from afar, there is an inherent curiosity about our planet's dynamics. Recent advancements in space science have fueled this curiosity, with scientists on the International Space Station continuously monitoring Earth.

    This remarkable perspective not only showcases Earth's natural splendor but also highlights the satellite's advanced observational capabilities.

    As the video continues to captivate audiences around the globe, it serves as a striking reminder of the beauty and complexity of our planet, elegantly displayed from the vast expanse of space.

