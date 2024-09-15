Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election

    During the conference, Pope Francis criticised the policies related to immigration and abortion. He condemned the rejection of migrants as a "grave" sin and likened Kamala Harris's pro-abortion stance to "assassination." The Pope highlighted that both expelling migrants and supporting abortion contradict the fundamental value of life.

    Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    In a recent news conference concluding his Southeast Asia tour, Pope Francis delivered a provocative message to American voters, urging them to consider the "lesser evil" when deciding between the two major presidential candidates in the upcoming US election. Speaking indirectly about the candidates without naming them, the Pope expressed his concerns over what he described as both candidates' positions being "against life."

    During the conference, Pope Francis criticised the policies related to immigration and abortion. He condemned the rejection of migrants as a "grave" sin and likened Kamala Harris's pro-abortion stance to "assassination." The Pope highlighted that both expelling migrants and supporting abortion contradict the fundamental value of life.

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo

    Although Pope Francis clarified that he would not be participating in the US election, he urged American Catholics to exercise their voting rights, saying, "Not voting is ugly. You must vote." He stressed that voters should use their consciences to determine which candidate represents the lesser evil.

    This is not the first time Pope Francis has engaged with US political issues. In 2016, he criticized then-candidate Donald Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric, labelling it as "mean." Trump's stance on immigration has remained hardline, with recent promises to deport millions if re-elected. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris continues to advocate for expanded abortion rights, particularly following the 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade.

    The Pope's remarks come shortly after a heated debate between Trump and Harris, with another debate scheduled before Election Day. However, Trump has indicated he may not participate in the upcoming debate.

    'Sex appeal training camp' in China charges wives Rs 35k to teach seduction, prevent infidelity; sparks debate

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo AJR

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo

    Sex appeal training camp in China charges wives Rs 35k to teach seduction, prevent infidelity; sparks debate snt

    'Sex appeal training camp' in China charges wives Rs 35k to teach seduction, prevent infidelity; sparks debate

    Disgusting Woman finds human tooth in mooncake purchased at Sam's Club in China, probe underway (WATCH) snt

    'Disgusting': Woman finds human tooth in mooncake purchased at Sam's Club in China, probe underway (WATCH)

    Typhoon Yagi devastates Southeast Asia: 110 killed in Myanmar, death toll crosses 350 in the region (WATCH) snt

    Typhoon Yagi devastates Southeast Asia: 110 killed in Myanmar, death toll crosses 350 in the region (WATCH)

    Two Paralympics and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway snt

    Two Paralympians and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway

    Recent Stories

    Indore HORROR! Armyman allegedly rapes pregnant friend in hotel room, was blackmailing her with obscene videos shk

    Indore HORROR! Armyman allegedly rapes pregnant friend in hotel room, was blackmailing her with obscene videos

    Signs of High Cholesterol on Your Face: What to Look For anr

    Signs of High Cholesterol on Your Face

    Signs of High Cholesterol on Your Face: What to Look For anr

    Signs of High Cholesterol on Your Face

    WATCH Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital, holds daughter close as she lives to home with Ranveer Singh RBA

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital, holds daughter close as she lives to home with Ranveer Singh

    Karnataka Bee attack disrupts students returning from International Day of Democracy event in Gadag AJR

    Karnataka: Bee attack disrupts students returning from International Day of Democracy event in Gadag

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon