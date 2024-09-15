Pope Francis urges American Catholics to choose 'lesser evil' in upcoming Presidential election

During the conference, Pope Francis criticised the policies related to immigration and abortion. He condemned the rejection of migrants as a "grave" sin and likened Kamala Harris's pro-abortion stance to "assassination." The Pope highlighted that both expelling migrants and supporting abortion contradict the fundamental value of life.

In a recent news conference concluding his Southeast Asia tour, Pope Francis delivered a provocative message to American voters, urging them to consider the "lesser evil" when deciding between the two major presidential candidates in the upcoming US election. Speaking indirectly about the candidates without naming them, the Pope expressed his concerns over what he described as both candidates' positions being "against life."

During the conference, Pope Francis criticised the policies related to immigration and abortion. He condemned the rejection of migrants as a "grave" sin and likened Kamala Harris's pro-abortion stance to "assassination." The Pope highlighted that both expelling migrants and supporting abortion contradict the fundamental value of life.

Although Pope Francis clarified that he would not be participating in the US election, he urged American Catholics to exercise their voting rights, saying, "Not voting is ugly. You must vote." He stressed that voters should use their consciences to determine which candidate represents the lesser evil.

This is not the first time Pope Francis has engaged with US political issues. In 2016, he criticized then-candidate Donald Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric, labelling it as "mean." Trump's stance on immigration has remained hardline, with recent promises to deport millions if re-elected. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris continues to advocate for expanded abortion rights, particularly following the 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The Pope's remarks come shortly after a heated debate between Trump and Harris, with another debate scheduled before Election Day. However, Trump has indicated he may not participate in the upcoming debate.

