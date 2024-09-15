Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8 Bollywood films that flopped at the box office despite budgets over 100 crores

    It is said that Bollywood is not doing well after Covid. Although films like Pathan and Jawan were huge successes. Beyond that, the first half of 2024 also saw no major successes for Bollywood. The cost is often what betrays Bollywood. Films made with a budget of 150 to 300 crores do not even collect as much as regional cinema at the box office. Let's get to know some of the films that completely disappointed Bollywood.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 7:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 7:34 PM IST

    article_image2

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

    The film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It hit the theaters on Eid this year. The film, which was made at a cost of around 250 crores, grossed 106 crores worldwide in 21 days. The film is indicated to be a big failure.

    article_image3

    Kalank

    The film, which tells the love story of different generations, came out at a cost of 150 crores. Abhishek Varman directed the film. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film grossed only 148 crores. That is, it did not even get the cost.

    article_image4

    Zero

    Zero is a film starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which released in 2019, was a huge failure despite having a huge star cast. The film was made at a cost of 200 crores. But the film's collection was only 178 crores.

    article_image5

    Bombay Velvet

    Bombay Velvet was a period gangster film that came with huge expectations. The production cost of the film was around 110 crores. Produced by Phantom Films, the film was directed by Anurag Kashyap. But the film was a huge flop at the box office. The film grossed only 43 crores worldwide.

    article_image6

    Samrat Prithviraj

    The historical film starring Akshay Kumar was produced by Yash Raj Films. The production cost of the film is around 220 crores. But the film, which released in 2022, was a huge flop at the box office. The film's worldwide gross was only 99 crores.

    article_image7

    Adipurush

    The film based on Ramayana directed by Om Rout was made on a budget of 450 crores and released in 2023. The film, which had a huge box office collection on its first day, later fell into controversy. The film grossed 393 crores.

    article_image8

    Thugs of Hindostan

    This was a film starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other big stars. The film was made at a cost of around 300 crores. Box office reports say that the film did not even come close to the cost globally. Yash Raj Films were the producers.

    article_image9

    1983

    The film is based on India's 1983 World Cup victory during the Covid period. Although it was made at a cost of 200 crores, it did not even earn 100 crores at the box office. The total earned was 83 crores.

