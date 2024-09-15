Entertainment
Jaya Bachchan's relationship with the paparazzi is not normal. She is often seen lashing out at the paparazzi. At least the viral videos point in this direction.
Manav Manglani, during a recent conversation, explained why Jaya Bachchan gets angry at anything the paparazzi says. Why is her behavior towards photographers so angry?
In a conversation with Alina Dissectibles, Manav Manglani said that the media presence has increased a lot these days, while Jaya Bachchan is not used to so much fanfare.
Manglani says, "There were hardly a few people in his time and they used to be courteous." According to him, Jaya Bachchan handles press conferences and film premieres well.
Manglani said, "She hates it when photographers see her unprepared. She is shocked that how come so many people came here, we just came out for dinner."
According to Manav, Jaya also has fun with the photographers. But this does not make headlines. She believes that Jaya even tells the photo angle to the paparazzi.
According to Manav, Jaya is not media savvy and works with only 4-5 people from some channels. She has her own funda.
Jaya had told on granddaughter Navya's podcast 'What the Hell Navya' that she hates those who interfere in her privacy. She had said, "I hate it. I hate it."
Jaya had said, "I hate those people who interfere in personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it. I tell them, aren't you ashamed?"
Jaya Bachchan has been a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party for the last 20 years. Talking about films, Jaya was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' released in 2023.