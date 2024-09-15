Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo

Moo Deng, whose name translates to "bouncy pig," has become an overnight sensation with videos of her adorable antics amassing millions of views online. The tiny West African hippo, known for her dwarf size and charming personality, has significantly boosted the zoo's attendance.

In a heartwarming yet concerning turn of events, Moo Deng, a two-month-old baby pigmy hippo, has captured the hearts of animal lovers and social media enthusiasts alike. Born at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, Moo Deng's rise to fame has been meteoric, thanks to the viral nature of social media. However, this fame has brought unintended consequences, prompting zoo officials to call for respect and privacy for the young hippo.

Moo Deng, whose name translates to "bouncy pig," has become an overnight sensation with videos of her adorable antics amassing millions of views online. The tiny West African hippo, known for her dwarf size and charming personality, has significantly boosted the zoo's attendance. According to Thai PBS World, the zoo's weekend crowd has surged from 3,000 to nearly 7,000 visitors since Moo Deng's debut.

Despite her growing fame, Moo Deng's newfound popularity has led to troubling incidents at the zoo. Clout-chasing visitors have been seen acting inappropriately, expecting the young hippo to perform on command.

In their quest for viral content, some guests have thrown items like shellfish into Moo Deng's enclosure, while others have splashed her with water to rouse her from her naps. Such actions not only disturb Moo Deng but pose serious risks to her well-being.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi expressed his concerns about these behaviors in a statement posted online. "These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous," Chodchoi said. "We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment."

To address these issues, the zoo has installed security cameras in Moo Deng's habitat and warned visitors of legal repercussions for any violations.

The increased media attention has not only highlighted Moo Deng's cuteness but has also attracted the interest of major brands. Sephora Thailand, for instance, used Moo Deng's charm to promote their products, suggesting their followers "wear your blush like a baby hippo."

Moo Deng's situation underscores the delicate balance between public fascination and the welfare of animals in captivity. While her viral success has undoubtedly brought joy to many, it is crucial for visitors to respect her space and ensure her environment remains as safe and serene as possible.

