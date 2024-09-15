Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday finally opens up on relationship amid Walker Blanco dating rumors: 'I’m a mysterious...'

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 7:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    Ananya Panday is currently having a field day with the success of her Amazon Prime series 'Call Me Bae'. However, one thing that has been stealing the spotlight from her hit web show is her dating life. Relationship rumors of Ananya Panday and former model Walker Blanco are flying high and in a recent interview, Ananya talked about her dating life and playfully referred to it as 'mysterious'. 

    In an interview with Zoom, a fan asked Ananya about her relationship and love life and what is she looking for in an ideal partner. Ananya responded in a fun and light-hearted way, “Ah, mysterious Ananya, so, the first part is gonna be a mystery because as I said I’m a mysterious person.”

    Talking about the traits of an ideal partner, the 25-year-old shared that her partner should support her dreams and goals in life and cheer her up. The Call Me Bae actress also highlighted how it is difficult for working women to find someone who can genuinely support a woman in their journey. She called it “a very attractive quality.” She also shared that she is also looking for someone who can make her laugh and be a good friend.

    Owing to her popularity on social media, Ananya also shared how it's difficult for her to keep her life private. The actress also admitted that she is not a private person and finds it difficult to find a balance between sharing and maintaining her privacy. 

    “If I love someone, I am with someone I would like to scream it out from the rooftops and I believe in celebrating relationships and not hiding them, but I also understand that sometimes it’s not fair to the person that you’re with or your partner to kind of expose them to that world if they don’t want to be exposed,” Ananya said.

