'Sex appeal training camp' in China charges wives Rs 35k to teach seduction, prevent infidelity; sparks debate

In an unconventional bid to prevent their husbands from straying, middle-aged Chinese wives have started enrolling in "sex appeal training camps" designed to teach seduction techniques. These controversial programs, which have garnered significant attention, claim to offer women the tools to reignite passion in their marriages and reclaim control over their intimate lives. However, they have also drawn sharp criticism for their methods and objectives.

Recently, a group of women in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, participated in a two-day training program offered by the Sex Appeal Academy. Each participant paid 2,999 yuan (approximately USD 420 and Rs 35,200) for the course, which promised to enhance their allure and rekindle the flame in their relationships. The event's promotional materials boldly declared, "Sex appeal is a woman taking control of her life," a statement that starkly contrasts with traditional Chinese views, which regard sex as a private and often sensitive topic.

The camp targeted women between the ages of 35 and 55, many of whom were grappling with personal and marital challenges. Participants were asked to wear form-fitting cheongsams and black stockings throughout the program.

The first day’s activities centered on lectures about the "essence of love" and techniques to achieve orgasm.

The second day shifted focus to more interactive exercises, including kissing tutorials, sensual dancing, tearing stockings playfully, and role-playing activities. These sessions aimed to help participants channel their confidence and charm in intimate settings.

Among the women attending the camp was a 54-year-old who admitted feeling attracted to her son's classmate, a housewife facing divorce due to her husband's infidelity, and a single mother whose ex-husband left with most of their savings. Drawn by the camp's catchphrase, "Reignite passion in your marriage, revive your erotic life," they hoped to rediscover their self-worth and revive their fading relationships.

The program appeared to leave a lasting impact on its participants. Many reported feeling empowered, with a renewed sense of confidence and control over their personal lives. The camp highlighted that women, even in middle age, can exude strength and allure, debunking societal norms that often tie female attractiveness solely to youth.

Despite the claims of empowerment, the Sex Appeal Academy and its training camps have faced widespread criticism, especially on Chinese social media. The anonymity of the instructors and the lack of affiliation with credible organizations raised concerns. A search on the official China Sexology Association website yielded no information about the academy or its instructors. Che Xiaoyan, director of the association’s nursing committee, noted that registered sex therapists in China are formally trained and employed in hospitals, casting further doubt on the legitimacy of the camp’s instructors.

Critics were quick to condemn the camp as an unethical business scheme, exploiting the insecurities and anxieties of vulnerable middle-aged women. Some social media users suggested that instead of enrolling in such programs, women should focus on self-improvement through education, reading, and adopting healthier lifestyles. The controversial nature of the camp has led to debates on gender roles, marital fidelity, and the pressures placed on women to maintain traditional ideas of beauty and desirability.

