'Disgusting': Woman finds human tooth in mooncake purchased at Sam's Club in China, probe underway (WATCH)

A woman in China has reported finding a human tooth inside a mooncake purchased from a Sam's Club store in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, sparking public outrage and triggering an investigation by the authorities. The woman, who discovered the tooth, shared her alarming experience on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, saying the tooth did not belong to any of her family members.

The customer immediately reported the incident to local police. In response, Sam's Club, a popular wholesale retailer, confirmed it has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

The mooncake in question was manufactured by a local food producer. In a statement, a spokesperson for the company, surnamed Liu, denied any possibility of a tooth being mixed into the meat filling. Liu explained that their production process includes thorough mincing of the meat, which is then checked by an X-ray machine specifically designed to detect bone fragments or foreign objects. According to the spokesperson, the company has handed over surveillance footage and production details to both Sam's Club and the Changzhou market regulatory department for review.

As part of the investigation, the relevant government department has also stepped in to examine the case. Sam’s Club and the authorities are working together to determine the origin of the tooth found in the mooncake.

Despite the manufacturer's insistence that such contamination is highly unlikely, the situation has raised concerns about food safety standards in China, particularly at Sam’s Club stores.

This is not the first time Sam’s Club has faced food safety issues in China. In 2022, a woman from Fujian province claimed that her uncle found three artificial human teeth inside Swiss rolls purchased from a Sam's Club branch. Her uncle reportedly broke his own teeth upon biting into the product. Despite promises from the store to investigate, no conclusive results were ever shared with the public.

Sam’s Club branches in China have also been fined for other food safety violations. In one instance, the Nanjing store faced penalties for selling moldy strawberries, while a Beijing branch was fined for offering expired milk powder to customers.

The incident has generated significant attention on Douyin, with users reacting in disbelief and disgust. One user commented, “It’s so disgusting to find other people’s teeth in food," while another speculated that a family member might have unknowingly lost part of a tooth, noting, “It sometimes does not hurt at all when part of the tooth falls off, so they might not know they've lost it.”

Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart, first entered the Chinese market in 1996 and has since grown in popularity. As of last year, the chain operates 49 branches across the mainland and boasts over 5 million members. Customers are required to purchase a membership card for a minimum fee of 260 yuan (US$36) annually to shop at its stores.

Despite its large membership base, the brand has come under scrutiny in recent years due to a series of food safety scandals and allegations of false advertising. In total, Sam’s Club has been fined more than 20 times in recent years, raising questions about the company’s commitment to maintaining food safety standards in its Chinese operations.

