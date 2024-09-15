Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [See pics] Salman Khan joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

    Last Sunday, the celebrity and his family gathered in Bandra to give Ganpati farewell during the visarjan ritual.

    [See pics] Salman Khan joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    On Sunday, Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s home. CM Shinde posted pictures on Instagram depicting Salman Khan and his sister Aprita Khan at his Mumbai Pandal. Salman kept his look simple yet classy with a blue shirt and jeans. In the pictures, Salman can be seen praying to Lord Ganesha with his hands folded. He was also greeted with a bouquet and scarfs by CM Shinde, which Salman and his sister accepted. 

    This week, Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by inviting Lord Ganesha into his residence. On Monday, he posted an Instagram video of the Ganesh Visarjan, in which his family bids farewell to the deity. The video shows Salman and his family dancing throughout the Visarjan and performing the last aarti, with Salman praying to Lord Ganesha.

     

     

    Last Sunday, the celebrity and his family gathered in Bandra to give Ganpati farewell during the visarjan ritual. Among the videos that went viral during their celebration, one of Salman Khan removing his specs in his car piqued everyone's interest.

    Salman was seen removing his specs in the now-viral footage while sitting in the front seat of his automobile. He then talked with his driver, appearing astonished and wide-eyed about something. His car was tightly secured in the aftermath of recent threats to his life. Another video showed Salman Khan enthusiastically observing from the sidelines as his younger family members danced their hearts out during the visarjan. Arhaan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Agni, and Aayush Sharma were all spotted having a good time during the parade while Salman Khan watched. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations RTM

    PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations

    Emmy Awards 2024: Where to watch online in India; Know date, time, nominees, other details RTM

    Emmy Awards 2024: Where to watch online in India; Know date, time, nominees, other details

    SHOCKING video: Ram Charan's fans forcefully grab and pull his pet dog Rhyme from guard to click photos; take a look RBA

    SHOCKING video: Ram Charan's fans forcefully grab and pull his pet dog Rhyme from guard to click photos

    Rishab Shetty and Wife Pragathi light up Onam with vibrant and joyous festive wishes! RTM

    Rishab Shetty and Wife Pragathi light up Onam with vibrant and joyous festive wishes!

    WATCH Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital, holds daughter close as she lives to home with Ranveer Singh RBA

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital, holds daughter close as she lives to home with Ranveer Singh

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu HORROR! Doctor morphs photos, videos of woman classmate, posts online, threatens her of acid attack shk

    Tamil Nadu HORROR! Doctor morphs photos, videos of woman classmate, posts online, threatens her of acid attack

    PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations RTM

    PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations

    Delhi SHOCKER! Woman lured online, raped inside flat in Vasant Kunj on pretext of 'job interview'; 2 arrested shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Woman lured online, raped inside flat in Vasant Kunj on pretext of 'job interview'; 2 arrested

    4 Reasons why younger men find older women attractive RBA

    4 Reasons why younger men find older women attractive

    Unlucky zodiac signs of September 16, 2024: Challenges for Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, Pisces RBA

    Unlucky zodiac signs of September 16, 2024: Challenges for Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, Pisces

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon