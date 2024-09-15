[See pics] Salman Khan joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

On Sunday, Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s home. CM Shinde posted pictures on Instagram depicting Salman Khan and his sister Aprita Khan at his Mumbai Pandal. Salman kept his look simple yet classy with a blue shirt and jeans. In the pictures, Salman can be seen praying to Lord Ganesha with his hands folded. He was also greeted with a bouquet and scarfs by CM Shinde, which Salman and his sister accepted.

This week, Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by inviting Lord Ganesha into his residence. On Monday, he posted an Instagram video of the Ganesh Visarjan, in which his family bids farewell to the deity. The video shows Salman and his family dancing throughout the Visarjan and performing the last aarti, with Salman praying to Lord Ganesha.

Last Sunday, the celebrity and his family gathered in Bandra to give Ganpati farewell during the visarjan ritual. Among the videos that went viral during their celebration, one of Salman Khan removing his specs in his car piqued everyone's interest.

Salman was seen removing his specs in the now-viral footage while sitting in the front seat of his automobile. He then talked with his driver, appearing astonished and wide-eyed about something. His car was tightly secured in the aftermath of recent threats to his life. Another video showed Salman Khan enthusiastically observing from the sidelines as his younger family members danced their hearts out during the visarjan. Arhaan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Agni, and Aayush Sharma were all spotted having a good time during the parade while Salman Khan watched.

Latest Videos