    Stabbing incident reported near British museum; Suspect apprehended

    The Metropolitan Police conveyed through a social media statement: 'An individual has been detained on suspicion of GBH after an isolated incident at the junction of Russell Street / Museum St around 10 am - a man was transported to the hospital with a stab wound. 'No imminent risk to the public.'

    Stabbing incident reported near British museum; Suspect apprehended
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    An individual has been apprehended on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after an incident of stabbing occurred in close proximity to the British Museum earlier today, as reported by the Metropolitan Police. The law enforcement officers swiftly responded to the scene following the occurrence of a knife attack within the museum premises. It appears that the situation has been effectively brought under control.

    Captured video footage from a bystander on Great Russell Street captures the museum being placed under lockdown, with a cordoned-off area and a group of individuals seeking refuge under umbrellas outside. A witness among the visitors alleged the presence of 'a man with a knife in the queue.'

    The junction connecting Great Russell Street and Museum Street is located near the entrance of the renowned museum in the heart of London. Numerous social media posts indicated that the museum premises were evacuated. A visitor recounted that they were asked to leave the museum within ten minutes of entering.

    They shared, 'Just ten minutes after entering, they are ushering us out. Is the @britishmuseum shutting down due to a police alert?? There's a man with a knife in the queue.'

    All visitors to this globally renowned attraction are instructed to undergo a security check, which includes a bag inspection.

    The museum's official visitor regulations document stipulates: 'Upon request, you are required to cooperate with our security personnel during the bag screening process upon entering the museum or any of our special exhibitions. A compilation of items that are prohibited from being brought into the museum is displayed in designated areas at the entrance points.'

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
