    Cascade of destruction: Two-storey house collapses into Alaska river amid record glacial flooding - WATCH

    Amid record glacial flooding, a house collapses into Alaska's Mendenhall River, raising questions of AI involvement, as climate change effects become increasingly evident.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    In the aftermath of record glacial flooding in Alaska, a two-storey house was engulfed by the Mendenhall River, collapsing into its relentless currents. The dramatic video capturing the house's destruction has circulated widely, prompting suspicions that artificial intelligence played a role in its creation. As reported by Sky News, the flooding unleashed by the swollen river wreaked havoc over the weekend, damaging multiple structures and eroding riverbanks. Fortunately, the floodwaters began receding on Monday, with no reported casualties.

    The striking video was shared on Instagram by Elopement Photographers, accompanied by a caption that unraveled the unusual occurrence. The caption attributed the phenomenon to the melting of the Suicide Glacier throughout the summer, which gradually fills the basin located directly above the Mendenhall Glacier. Eventually, the natural ice dam succumbs to the accumulated water's pressure, triggering a sudden release. This event marked the most severe flood of its kind in Juneau, Alaska's history, showcasing the awe-inspiring might of nature while also highlighting the heartache suffered by families who lost property.

    City officials promptly issued evacuation orders for residents, responding to the imminent danger posed by the escalating floods. Reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) revealed trees collapsing into the Mendenhall River as water levels surged during the night. The force of the water's rise eroded the riverbanks, leading to further damage and destruction.

    The phenomenon of glacial outburst flooding stems from the escape of trapped water through cracks in increasingly fragile ice dams, a consequence heightened by global climate change. The world has witnessed a surge in such occurrences, attributed to the changing climate.

    This incident stands as a testament to the escalating impact of human-induced climate change, as scientists have linked extreme weather events to its overwhelming influence. The unprecedented heatwaves that gripped North America, Europe, and China in July were reportedly driven by climate change, highlighting the urgent need for action.

    The devastating consequences of climate change have extended beyond Alaska, as demonstrated by the glacial melt and intense monsoon rains that inundated vast areas of Pakistan the previous year. This catastrophe led to extensive damage to crops, infrastructure, and loss of life, serving as a poignant reminder of the far-reaching repercussions of environmental shifts.

