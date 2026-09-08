India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, outlined India's multifaceted food security strategy, emphasizing tech integration, climate resilience, and robust supply chains at a high-level panel hosted by Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture.

India's envoy discusses food security at Israel summit

India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, articulated India's multifaceted strategy regarding food security, emphasising the integration of climate-resilient agriculture and digital technologies during a high-level panel session hosted by Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. “Amb. JP Singh participated in a panel discussion alongside the Ambassadors of Georgia, Ecuador and the EU on ‘Global Perspectives – Navigating Food Security in an Unpredictable World’, organised by Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, with Minister Avi Dichter in attendance,” the Indian Embassy in Israel stated on X on Monday.

Comprehensive Domestic Strategy

Expanding upon the nation's domestic agricultural frameworks and targeted assistance mechanisms, the embassy detailed, “Ambassador Singh highlighted India’s comprehensive approach to food security- integrating climate-resilient crops, AI and sensors, drip irrigation, soil-health management, domestic food-grain and fertiliser buffers, diversified suppliers, millets and targeted food support through the National Food Security Act and PM-KISAN,” it added.

Focus on International Logistics

Turning attention towards international logistics, the envoy addressed the criticality of robust trade arteries, underlining the value of supply chain diversification, alternative transit networks such as IMEC, enhanced maritime security, and continued diplomatic engagement to safeguard essential commercial channels during periods of global instability.

Strengthening India-Israel Cooperation

Reaffirming the strength of bilateral agricultural ties, the diplomatic mission noted, “Amb. Singh also highlighted the strong potential for continued India–Israel cooperation in enhancing agricultural productivity through Centres of Excellence and beyond,” the Embassy stated.

Partnership with MASHAV

Last month, Ambassador Singh conducted diplomatic engagements in Jerusalem with Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, to examine avenues for expanding bilateral development frameworks. “Amb JP Singh met with Ms Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, in Jerusalem today. Discussed the wide-ranging India-Israel development partnership through MASHAV, including Centres of Excellence in agriculture, capacity-building in agriculture and water, and new avenues of cooperation in aquaculture. Exchanged views on further expanding and deepening this impactful partnership,” the Indian Embassy in Israel stated on X.

Functioning under the auspices of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MASHAV was established to aid partner nations in confronting developmental obstacles by transferring foundational know-how and agricultural technologies derived from Israel's domestic progress, as outlined by the Israeli government. (ANI)