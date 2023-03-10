Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses centre: 7 incidents of gun rage that rocked Germany in last decade

    A gunman, believed to be acting alone, killed at least seven people in a Jehovah's Witnesses centre in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday.

    Shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses centre: 7 incidents of gun rage that rocked Germany in last decade snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    Several mass shooting incidents in the last decade have rocked Germany, sparking major concern among its citizens. Unlike the United States, incidents of gun rage are rarer in the Western European nation. 

    Here's a look at 7 incidents of shootings that have rocked Germany since 2013:

    9 March 2023: Jehvah's Witnesses' Kingdom Hall' in Hamburg

    Seven people were killed during a mass shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses centre in Hamburg in what Germany's leader denounced as a "brutal act of violence." The alleged perpetrator was also killed in the incident, which left over 20 people injured. There is "no confirmed information on the motive for the crime," German police said on Twitter.

    Also read: Hamburg shooting: What you must know about Jehovah's Witness, its history and beliefs

    24 January 2022: Heidelberg University shooting

    At Heidelberg University in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, an 18-year-old male student named Nikolai G. opened fire during a lecture, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooter then ran away from the scene and eventually killed himself. The Winnenden school shooting in March 2009 was the nation's first shooting that resulted in fatalities.

    24 January 2020: Rot am See shooting

    Six people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting spree in Rot am See, Germany. One suspect, 26-year-old Adrian Schurr, who reported himself to the police, was apprehended.

    Shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses centre: 7 incidents of gun rage that rocked Germany in last decade snt

    19 February 2020: Hanau shootings

    In the Hanau shootings, a schizophrenic far-right fanatic attacked a shisha establishment, a bar, and a kiosk in Hanau, Hesse, leaving eleven people dead and five others injured. The shooter returned to his apartment after the attacks, where he killed his mother before killing himself. The German Ministry of Interior Affairs described the massacre as a terrorist act.

    9 October 2019: Halle synagogue shooting

    27-year-old neo-Nazi Stephan Balliet shot and killed two people and wounded three in Halle, Saxony-Anhalt, before being apprehended by police. He was charged with two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. Balliet admitted to the charges on 10 November before a Federal Court of Justice investigating judge. He was given a life sentence on 21 December 2020, followed by preventive detention.

    Shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses centre: 7 incidents of gun rage that rocked Germany in last decade snt

    22 July 2016: Munich shooting

    On 22 July 2016, a mass shooting occurred outside the Olympia retail centre in Munich, Germany's Moosach neighbourhood. David Sonboly, an 18-year-old Iranian-German, started shooting at other teens inside a McDonald's before turning his gun on onlookers in the street outside and then inside the mall. Sixteen individuals were hurt, four by gunshot, and nine were killed. Sonboly then spent more than two hours hiding nearby before confronting law enforcement and shooting himself.

    20 August 2013: Dossenheim shooting

    A 71-year-old man shot and killed two people and wounded five before committing suicide in Dossenheim, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany. A shooting club member, he went on a rampage following an argument about utility bills. He opened fire during a meeting of property owners in a restaurant attached to a sports club in the town.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US President Joe Biden proposes to double economic support fund to cash-strapped Pakistan AJR

    US President Joe Biden proposes to double economic support fund to cash-strapped Pakistan

    Hamburg shooting: What you must know about Jehovah's Witness, its history and beliefs AJR

    Hamburg shooting: What you must know about Jehovah's Witness in Germany, its history and belief

    Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details AJR

    Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details

    Argentina spat with United Kingdom over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

    Argentina's spat with UK over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing a grudge against India

    Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing grudge against PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Waves and shades - Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades (WATCH SEXY VIDEO)-ayh

    'Waves and shades' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is grooving in her new shades (WATCH)

    Oscars 2023: Know the date, timing, host, presenters and more RBA

    Oscars 2023: Know the date, timing, host, presenters and more

    Australian PM assured that Indian community's safety a priority': PM Modi AJR

    'Australian PM assured that Indian community's safety a priority': PM Modi

    Tamil Nadu CCE Group 4 Result 2023 to be announced by end of March: TNPSC - adt

    Tamil Nadu CCE Group 4 Result 2023 to be announced by end of March: TNPSC

    Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone once said she lost her son's custody due to her 'nude scene'; here's what judge said RBA

    Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone once said she lost her son's custody due to her 'nude scene'

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon