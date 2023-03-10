Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hamburg shooting: What you must know about Jehovah's Witness, its history and beliefs

    It is reportedly said that the international Christian denomination that was founded in the United States has more than 100-year history in Germany. Presently, about 170,000 members of the denomination call the European country its home.

    Hamburg shooting: What you must know about Jehovah's Witness, its history and beliefs AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    At least seven people were dead and 8 injured during Thursday night (March 9) after shots were fired inside a building where Jehovah's Witnesses met in the northern German city of Hamburg.

    It is reportedly said that the international Christian denomination that was founded in the United States has more than 100-year history in Germany. Presently, about 170,000 members of the denomination call the European country its home.

    Also read: Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details

    Jehovah's Witnesses date back to the 19th century. It was founded by Charles Taze Russell, a minister from Pittsburgh. Now headquartered in Warwick, New York, it claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million.

    Also read: Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing grudge against PM Modi

    Here is a look at Jehovah's Witness' beliefs and their history in Germany:

    • There are over 2,000 Jehovah's Witness congregations and 170,491 ministers in Germany. According to the denomination's website, one in 498 Germans practice the faith.
    • It can be seen that Jehovah's Witnesses do not call their worship place a church, but "Kingdom Hall." This is because they believe the Bible refers to worshippers, not the building, as the church.
    • According to the denomination's website, Jehovah's Witnesses do not use the cross in worship as they believe the Bible indicates that Jesus did not die on a cross, but on a simple stake, and that the Bible "strongly warns Christians to flee from idolatry, which would mean not using the cross in worship."
    • On January 27, 2021, the German State Parliament commemorated the Jehovah's Witnesses' courageous stand against Nazi abuse. Due to COVID pandemic, the ceremony was hosted online and was viewed by more than 37,000 people from Austria, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland. 
    • About 1,500 Jehovah's Witnesses died during the Holocaust out of about 35,000 who lived in Germany and Nazi-occupied countries at the time. More than 1,000 died in prisons and concentration camps.
    • On January 27, 2017, Jehovah's Witnesses received the same legal status that is granted to major religions in Germany, which meant they are viewed as a single religious entity. 
    • In the US, Jehovah's Witnesses suspended door-knocking in the early days of the pandemic's onset, just as much of the rest of society went into lockdown too.
    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details AJR

    Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details

    Argentina spat with United Kingdom over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

    Argentina's spat with UK over Falklands Islands threatens sale of Tejas fighter aircraft

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing a grudge against India

    Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing grudge against PM Modi

    Im so good-looking that Man Marco Donatelli who likens himself to young Leonardo DiCaprio shocks with bold claim snt

    'I'm so good-looking that...': Man who likens himself to young Leonardo DiCaprio shocks with bold claim

    15 Australian officers get training demo from India's elite paratroopers

    15 Australian officers get training demo from India's elite paratroopers

    Recent Stories

    Pranav Gupta Ashoka University Co-founder: The potential of experiential learning

    Pranav Gupta Ashoka University Co-founder: The potential of experiential learning

    football Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed with Lionel Messi chants by Al-Ittihad fans; storms off-pitch post-Al-Nassr 0-1 loss (WATCH)-ayh

    Ronaldo welcomed with Messi chants by Al-Ittihad fans; storms off-pitch post-Al-Nassr's 0-1 loss (WATCH)

    First H3N2 virus death confirmed in Karnataka's Hassan district snt

    First H3N2 virus death confirmed in Karnataka's Hassan

    Bihar Board Class 10: Answer key objection window closes today March 10; result to be out soon - adt

    Bihar Board Class 10: Answer key objection window closes today; result to be out soon

    Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details AJR

    Xi Jinping elected as Chinese President for historic third term; check details

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon