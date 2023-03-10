Hamburg shooting: What you must know about Jehovah's Witness, its history and beliefs

It is reportedly said that the international Christian denomination that was founded in the United States has more than 100-year history in Germany. Presently, about 170,000 members of the denomination call the European country its home.

At least seven people were dead and 8 injured during Thursday night (March 9) after shots were fired inside a building where Jehovah's Witnesses met in the northern German city of Hamburg.

Jehovah's Witnesses date back to the 19th century. It was founded by Charles Taze Russell, a minister from Pittsburgh. Now headquartered in Warwick, New York, it claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million.

Here is a look at Jehovah's Witness' beliefs and their history in Germany: