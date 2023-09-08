See Viral Pics: Barack Obama's daughter Sasha in skimpy bikini, smoking amid his gay sex row go viral

Former First Daughter Sasha Obama was recently photographed at a Labor Day party in Los Angeles, where she was seen smoking a cigarette with friends while wearing a bikini. This event occurred shortly after her father, Barack Obama, became embroiled in a scandal involving claims made by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson regarding the former US President's alleged relationships with men.

Also read: Shocking! Larry Sinclair, who claimed to have sex with Barack Obama in 1999, tells his story (WATCH)

In the photos that have now gone viral on social media, Sasha, a recent graduate of the University of Southern California at the age of 22, was seen enjoying the federal holiday. Photographers captured her taking puffs from a lit cigarette while standing on the street with her friends. She was dressed in a small white swimsuit top, revealing her midriff and belly button ring, along with a flowing navy blue maxi skirt and black flip flops. She opted for minimal makeup and left her long, braided brown hair loose.

Here's a look at some of the photos that have gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Sasha's smoking habit has been previously documented by paparazzi, which she may have picked up from her father, Barack Obama. The former US President, who is now 62, started smoking as a teenager and struggled to quit. He admitted to smoking up to 10 cigarettes a day in the past but claimed to have made significant progress in quitting, largely inspired by his eldest daughter, Malia, who is now 25.

"As a former smoker I constantly struggle with it. Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I daily smoker or a constant smoker? No. I don't do it in front of my kids. I don't do it in front of my family. And, you know, I would say that I am 95 per cent cured, but there are times where there are times where I mess up," he said in 2009.

Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, recently made allegations about Barack Obama, claiming he had a gay love affair in the 1990s. According to Tucker, this information surfaced in 2008 but received little media attention due to threats from the Obama campaign. These allegations were originally made by a man named Larry Sinclair, who also claimed he had sex with Barack Obama and smoked crack with him. These allegations were widely criticized as politically motivated at the time.

Sasha and Malia currently reside in Los Angeles. Sasha moved there in 2022 after transferring to USC from the University of Michigan and graduated with a major in sociology in May. Malia, on the other hand, moved to California after completing her studies at Harvard in 2021 and is now working as a screenwriter.

The sisters seem to be enjoying their time in Los Angeles, often attending parties with celebrities. They recently attended a star-studded event hosted by Drake at the exclusive members-only club, The Bird Streets Club, alongside other famous personalities.

Sasha and Malia also spent time at their family's luxurious $12 million estate in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, joining their parents for their annual family vacation. Michelle Obama has spoken fondly of how her daughters have become each other's best friends, despite a period when they couldn't stand each other. She emphasized the unique bond they share after going through various experiences together.