Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    See Viral Pics: Barack Obama's daughter Sasha in skimpy bikini, smoking amid his gay sex row go viral

    Former First Daughter Sasha Obama spotted smoking at a Labor Day party in Los Angeles amid gay sex controversy surrounding her father, Barack Obama, and allegations made by Tucker Carlson.

    See Viral Pics: Barack Obama's daughter Sasha in skimpy bikini, smoking amid his gay sex row go viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    Former First Daughter Sasha Obama was recently photographed at a Labor Day party in Los Angeles, where she was seen smoking a cigarette with friends while wearing a bikini. This event occurred shortly after her father, Barack Obama, became embroiled in a scandal involving claims made by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson regarding the former US President's alleged relationships with men.

    Also read: Shocking! Larry Sinclair, who claimed to have sex with Barack Obama in 1999, tells his story (WATCH)

    In the photos that have now gone viral on social media, Sasha, a recent graduate of the University of Southern California at the age of 22, was seen enjoying the federal holiday. Photographers captured her taking puffs from a lit cigarette while standing on the street with her friends. She was dressed in a small white swimsuit top, revealing her midriff and belly button ring, along with a flowing navy blue maxi skirt and black flip flops. She opted for minimal makeup and left her long, braided brown hair loose.

    Here's a look at some of the photos that have gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Sasha's smoking habit has been previously documented by paparazzi, which she may have picked up from her father, Barack Obama. The former US President, who is now 62, started smoking as a teenager and struggled to quit. He admitted to smoking up to 10 cigarettes a day in the past but claimed to have made significant progress in quitting, largely inspired by his eldest daughter, Malia, who is now 25.

    "As a former smoker I constantly struggle with it. Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I daily smoker or a constant smoker? No. I don't do it in front of my kids. I don't do it in front of my family. And, you know, I would say that I am 95 per cent cured, but there are times where there are times where I mess up," he said in 2009.

    Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, recently made allegations about Barack Obama, claiming he had a gay love affair in the 1990s. According to Tucker, this information surfaced in 2008 but received little media attention due to threats from the Obama campaign. These allegations were originally made by a man named Larry Sinclair, who also claimed he had sex with Barack Obama and smoked crack with him. These allegations were widely criticized as politically motivated at the time.

    Sasha and Malia currently reside in Los Angeles. Sasha moved there in 2022 after transferring to USC from the University of Michigan and graduated with a major in sociology in May. Malia, on the other hand, moved to California after completing her studies at Harvard in 2021 and is now working as a screenwriter.

    The sisters seem to be enjoying their time in Los Angeles, often attending parties with celebrities. They recently attended a star-studded event hosted by Drake at the exclusive members-only club, The Bird Streets Club, alongside other famous personalities.

    Sasha and Malia also spent time at their family's luxurious $12 million estate in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, joining their parents for their annual family vacation. Michelle Obama has spoken fondly of how her daughters have become each other's best friends, despite a period when they couldn't stand each other. She emphasized the unique bond they share after going through various experiences together.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Most wanted LeT terrorist Abu Qasim shot dead in mosque in Pakistan's Rawalkot AJR

    Most wanted LeT terrorist Abu Qasim shot dead in mosque in Pakistan's Rawalkot

    16 year old Pakistani girl scores top grades in 34 subjects of UK exam honoured by Sharifs Malala gcw

    16-year-old Pakistani girl scores top grades in 34 subjects of UK exam; honoured by Sharifs, Malala

    Spain President Pedro Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19, to miss G20 Summit in Delhi AJR

    Spain's President Pedro Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19, to miss G20 Summit in Delhi

    What is Vibrio Vulnificus, the rare, deadly flesh-eating bacteria that US health agency has warned against snt

    What is Vibrio Vulnificus, the rare, deadly flesh-eating bacteria that US health agency has warned against?

    First glimpse: Elon Musk photographed with his 'secret' twins in Austin; see pics snt

    First glimpse: Elon Musk photographed with his 'secret' twins in Austin; see pics

    Recent Stories

    Nivin Pauly's movie ' Action Hero Biju' gears up for its sequel rkn

    Nivin Pauly's movie ' Action Hero Biju' gears up for its sequel

    Kanchipuram calling 7 top attractions you must visit gcw eai

    Kanchipuram calling: 7 top attractions you must visit

    Jawan: Mahesh Babu applauds Shah Rukh Khan's impressive performance; calls it 'King size entertainment' vma

    Jawan: Mahesh Babu applauds Shah Rukh Khan's impressive performance; calls it 'King size entertainment'

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 345 September 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 345 September 08 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India Check whats new specifications price other details gcw

    2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India; Check what's new, price & other details

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon