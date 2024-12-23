Saudi Arabia requested extradition of German Christmas market attack suspect prior to incident: Govt sources

Saudi Arabia had previously requested the extradition of Taleb Jawad al-Abdulmohsen, a suspect in the deadly Christmas market attack in Germany, citing concerns he could be a danger. The attack, which occurred on Friday (Dec 20), killed five people.

The source added that Saudi Arabia had repeatedly warned Germany about Taleb Jawad al-Abdulmohsen, though it did not specify why he was deemed a potential threat. The 50-year-old psychiatrist, who had a history of legal issues and made online death threats, was also involved in helping Saudi women escape the country.

Abdulmohsen presented himself on social media as a persecuted individual who had abandoned Islam and criticized what he described as the Islamization of Germany. He moved to Germany in 2006 and was granted refugee status a decade later, according to German media reports and a Saudi activist.

Abdulmohsen, suspected of attacking a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has been remanded in custody on charges of murder, attempted murder, and dangerous bodily harm. The devastating attack has left five people dead, including four women and a 9-year-old boy, and over 200 injured. On Friday evening, a black BMW crashed into a crowded market, hitting pedestrians and vendors. Witnesses recounted the chaotic moment, with people leaping to safety to escape the fast-moving car.

