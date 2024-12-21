Germany Christmas market attack: Death toll rises to 4, over 200 people injured

The death toll from the horrific attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market has risen to four, with more than 200 people now reported injured, according to German public-service broadcaster ARD.

The death toll from the horrific attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market has risen to four, with more than 200 people now reported injured, according to German public-service broadcaster ARD. The attack, which occurred Friday night, saw an SUV plough through the festive crowd, leaving behind a scene of destruction in the heart of Magdeburg, southwest of Berlin.

According to German public-service broadcaster ARD, 41 of the injured are in critical condition, 90 are seriously hurt, and more than 80 others have sustained minor injuries. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, and the total number of injured has significantly increased from the earlier estimate of over 60.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Taleb A., a Saudi psychiatric doctor living in Germany since 2006, was arrested at the scene. Police have yet to confirm whether the attack was driven by radical political or religious motivations, or whether it is related to psychological issues. However, it has been revealed that the suspect had posted anti-Islamic views on social media and expressed far-right sympathies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Magdeburg and visited the site of the attack, where he laid a white rose in tribute to the victims at a memorial near St John's Church. The site is already adorned with an outpouring of flowers from the community. Chancellor Scholz described the attack as an "unimaginable tragedy" and vowed to support the families affected.

The attack has shocked the nation and sparked widespread outrage. Many are expressing grief and anger over the brutal incident, which has revived memories of the deadly 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack, carried out by a Tunisian man who killed 13 people. The incident also reignites debates about immigration, security, and radicalization in Germany.

The Christmas market, a beloved tradition in Magdeburg, will remain closed, with city officials declaring that "Christmas in Magdeburg is over" this year. The city’s public order councillor, Ronni Krug, confirmed the decision, and the German government has ordered flags at official buildings in Saxony-Anhalt to fly at half-mast in honor of the victims.

In a statement, the Saudi government expressed its solidarity with Germany and the families of those affected by the tragedy, condemning violence in all forms.

As investigations continue, questions remain about the motives behind the attack. The driver’s black BMW tore through the market, driving over 400 meters, causing significant damage and leaving debris scattered across the central town hall square. Witnesses describe the scene as chaotic, with screams and panic as the vehicle barreled through the crowd of holiday shoppers and tourists.

With the motive still unclear, the attack has intensified debates about national security and immigration policy in Germany, particularly as the country heads toward elections on February 23. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has seized on the incident, using it to fuel its anti-immigration rhetoric, while leaders like President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have urged caution before drawing conclusions about the suspect’s intentions.

The attack has sent shockwaves through Germany as the country grapples with rising concerns about violent extremism and security ahead of the holiday season.

