Suspect in devastating German Christmas market attack remanded in custody

A 50-year-old Saudi citizen has been remanded in custody for a deadly attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five and injuring over 200.

A 50-year-old man, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, suspected of carrying out a attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has been remanded in custody on charges of murder, attempted murder, and dangerous bodily harm. The devastating attack has left five people dead, including four women and a 9-year-old boy, and over 200 injured.

Al-Abdulmohsen, a psychiatrist and former refugee, is a Saudi citizen and arrived in Germany in 2006. He had been critical of Islam on social media and had run a website to help former Muslims flee persecution. German authorities had received warnings from the Saudi government about al-Abdulmohsen's "extreme views," but it is unclear whether these warnings were acted upon.

On Friday evening, a black BMW car plowed through the crowded market, striking pedestrians and vendors. Witnesses described the chaotic scene, with people jumping out of the way to avoid the speeding car. One witness, Nadine, recounted how her boyfriend Marco was hit and pulled away from her side.

Prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens suggested that the suspect's motive may have been disgruntlement with the treatment of Saudi Arabian refugees in Germany. The investigation is ongoing, with police appealing for witnesses to come forward with photos or videos of the incident. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack as "terrible, insane" and promised that all resources would be allocated to investigating the suspect.

A memorial service was held at Magdeburg Cathedral on Saturday evening, attended by families of the victims, emergency workers, and government officials, including Chancellor Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The suspect has no known links to Islamist extremism as his social media activity suggests he has been a critic of Islam.

