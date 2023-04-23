Saudi Arabia evacuates Indians to UAE from violence-hit Sudan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that Indians and other nationalities have been safely evacuated from violence-hit Sudan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a statement said, "In the implementation of the directives of the Kingdoms Leadership, we are pleased to announce the safe arrival of the citizens of the Kingdom who were evacuated from the Republic of Sudan as well as several nationals of brotherly and friendly countries, including diplomats and international officials, who arrived in an evacuation operation carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces with the support of various branches of the armed forces."

"The number of citizens who were evacuated reached 91 citizens, while the number of people who were evacuated from brotherly and friendly countries reached approximately 66, representing the following nationalities -- Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso. The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure to their countries," it added.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had a discussion about the situation with his Saudi and UAE counterparts on April 19. In the meantime, India is constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan, particularly in light of its worries for the Indians who live in the African nation.

The country's army and a paramilitary group have been engaged in a deadly battle in Sudan for the past six days, which has reportedly resulted in the deaths of about 100 people. Following a coup in October 2021, Sudan's military has been in control of the nation through a sovereign council ever since.

