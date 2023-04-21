PM Modi chairs high-level meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan; check details

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 21) chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, officials said. On Thursday, India said the situation in Sudan is "very tense" and is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and underscored the need for successful diplomacy, which can lead to an early ceasefire and create the ground situation for the safety and welfare of people in the strife-torn African nation.

Jaishankar met Guterres at the UN headquarters on Thursday and discussed other issues, including India's presidency of the G20 and the Ukraine conflict, with the UN chief.

More than 300 people, including an Indian national, have been killed since intense fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country on Saturday.

The Centre is keeping a close watch on the developments in Sudan besides being in touch with relevant countries, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing and added that any evacuation plan will depend on the ground situation.