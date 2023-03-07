Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy vows revenge as video of POW's 'murder' after last cigarette drag haunts world

In the video, the Ukrainian soldier is seen smoking a cigarette in a trench. As the soldier says "glory to Ukraine", he is seen being shot with automatic weapons. The Ukrainian military on Tuesday (March 7) named the soldier as Tymofiy Shadura, who had been missing since February 3.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to find the Russian soldiers who killed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, after graphic footage emerged online. "We will find the murderers," President Zelenskyy said.

In the video, the Ukrainian soldier is seen smoking a cigarette in a trench. As the soldier says "glory to Ukraine", he is seen being shot with automatic weapons.

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday (March 7) named the soldier as Tymofiy Shadura, who had been missing since February 3.

The 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade has reportedly said that Tymofiy Shadura was last seen near the eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene of fierce fighting in recent months.

A statement, citing preliminary information, said, "Currently, the body of our serviceman is in the temporarily occupied territory." It further said that the identification could be completed after the body was returned.

Before the soldier was named, Shadura's sister told a news organisation that her brother would certainly be capable of standing up to the Russians like that. "He never hid the truth in his life and certainly wouldn't do so in front of the enemy," she added.

In the footage, one of the shooters - believed to be a Russian soldier - is heard saying "die" and using an expletive after the prisoner of war (POW) is shot dead.

The alleged killer or killers - who are not seen in the clip - have not been identified. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russian troops of committing mass war crimes since President Vladimir Putin launched a full scale-invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Russia denies the allegations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a tweet that said the footage was "another proof this war is genocidal", calling for an "immediate investigation" by the International Criminal Court.