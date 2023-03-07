Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy vows revenge as video of POW's 'murder' after last cigarette drag haunts world

    In the video, the Ukrainian soldier is seen smoking a cigarette in a trench. As the soldier says "glory to Ukraine", he is seen being shot with automatic weapons. The Ukrainian military on Tuesday (March 7) named the soldier as Tymofiy Shadura, who had been missing since February 3.

    Russia Ukraine war: Zelenskyy vows revenge as video of POW's 'murder' after last cigarette drag haunts world AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to find the Russian soldiers who killed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, after graphic footage emerged online. "We will find the murderers," President Zelenskyy said.

    In the video, the Ukrainian soldier is seen smoking a cigarette in a trench. As the soldier says "glory to Ukraine", he is seen being shot with automatic weapons.

    The Ukrainian military on Tuesday (March 7) named the soldier as Tymofiy Shadura, who had been missing since February 3.

    Also read: Wine theft: Former beauty queen, partner sentenced for stealing 45 bottles worth $1.7 million

    The 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade has reportedly said that Tymofiy Shadura was last seen near the eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene of fierce fighting in recent months.

    A statement, citing preliminary information, said, "Currently, the body of our serviceman is in the temporarily occupied territory." It further said that the identification could be completed after the body was returned.

    Before the soldier was named, Shadura's sister told a news organisation that her brother would certainly be capable of standing up to the Russians like that. "He never hid the truth in his life and certainly wouldn't do so in front of the enemy," she added.

    Also read: US man tries to open emergency exit, stabs attendant on neck on flight: Report

    In the footage, one of the shooters - believed to be a Russian soldier - is heard saying "die" and using an expletive after the prisoner of war (POW) is shot dead.

    The alleged killer or killers - who are not seen in the clip - have not been identified. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russian troops of committing mass war crimes since President Vladimir Putin launched a full scale-invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Russia denies the allegations.

    Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a tweet that said the footage was "another proof this war is genocidal", calling for an "immediate investigation" by the International Criminal Court.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wine theft Former Beauty queen partner sentenced for stealing 45 bottles worth USD 1 7 million in Spain gcw

    Wine theft: Former beauty queen, partner sentenced for stealing 45 bottles worth $1.7 million

    Japan s new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue distruct command; check details AJR

    Japan's new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue destruct command; check details

    US man tries to open emergency exit stabs attendant on neck on flight reports gcw

    US man tries to open emergency exit, stabs attendant on neck on flight: Report

    Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum': UK PM Rishi Sunak AJR

    'Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum': UK PM Rishi Sunak

    Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest AJR

    Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest

    Recent Stories

    Kerala University to provide six months of maternity leave to female students - adt

    Kerala University to provide six months of maternity leave to female students

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Will good batting track at Motera bring Ishan Kishan into equation snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Will good batting track at Motera bring Ishan Kishan into equation?

    TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon - adt

    TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Court hears arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Court hears arguments on charges against Aaftab Poonawala

    Want CBI probe Sidhu Moosewala parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest snt

    'Want CBI probe': Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna seeking justice for son; demand masterminds' arrest

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon