Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US man tries to open emergency exit, stabs attendant on neck on flight: Report

    A man has been charged and arrested for allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door while onboard a flight from Los Angeles to Boston - and then trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck.
     

    US man tries to open emergency exit stabs attendant on neck on flight reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    A 33-year-old man from Leominster, Massachusetts, has been arrested and charged with attempting to open an emergency exit door on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston and then attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck.

    Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was accused of trying to use a hazardous weapon to meddle with aircraft attendants and staff members on one count. Torres was detained awaiting a hearing scheduled for March 9, 2023 after being apprehended on Monday night at Boston Logan International Airport.

    Torres took a United Airlines aircraft on March 5, 2023, from Los Angeles to Boston, according to the charging documents. The flight crew was alerted in the cockpit about a disarmed side door of the aeroplane 45 minutes before arrival.

    Also Read | 'Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum': UK PM Rishi Sunak

    Upon examination, a flight attendant discovered that the emergency slide arming mechanism had been moved to the "disarmed" position and that the door's locking handle had been moved out of the completely secured position.

    After locking the door and emergency slide, the flight attendant informed the captain and other members of the staff. In talks that followed, another flight attendant revealed that he had seen Torres close to the door and thought Torres had interfered with it.

    A flight attendant then confronted Torres about tampering with the door, to which he allegedly responded by asking if there were cameras showing that he had done so.

    Also read: Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest

    The flight attendant then informed the captain, in accordance with court records, that they thought Torres presented a danger to the plane and that the captain should make a quick landing. It is claimed that shortly after, Torres stood up from his seat and walked over to the starboard side entrance, where two flight attendants were waiting in the hallway.

    Torres was heard mouthing something that the flight stewards couldn't hear. Then, according to reports, Torres reportedly stabbed one of the flight hostesses three times in the neck with a shattered metal spoon as he pushed towards her. Torres was then tackled by passengers and restrained with help from the aircraft staff. As soon as the plane touched down in Boston, Torres was arrested.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum': UK PM Rishi Sunak AJR

    'Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum': UK PM Rishi Sunak

    Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest AJR

    Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest

    Russia may run out of money in 2024 we need foreign investors claims oligarch gcw

    Russia may run out of money in 2024, we need foreign investors, claims oligarch

    Viral Video: Anti India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

    Viral Video: Anti-India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

    Australian PM Albanese in India: Of trade, investments and cricket diplomacy

    Australian PM Albanese in India: Of trade, investments and cricket diplomacy

    Recent Stories

    Dont panic avoid exposure to sun drink water more Karnataka health minister as flu cases rise gcw

    Don't panic, avoid exposure to sun, drink water & more: Karnataka health minister as flu cases rise

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra vma

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra

    Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health RBA

    Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health

    Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body vma

    Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon