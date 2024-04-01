Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Russia rejects evidence blaming it for 'Havana Syndrome' that targetted foreign diplomats, spies

    The Kremlin has rejected allegations linking Russian military intelligence to the "Havana syndrome" affecting US diplomats and spies worldwide. An investigative report suggested Russia's GRU Unit 29155 might be responsible, using supersonic weapons and radio frequencies. 

    Russia rejects evidence blaming it for 'Havana Syndrome' that targetted foreign diplomats, spies
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

    The Kremlin dismissed allegations that Russian military intelligence could be responsible for the mysterious 'Havana syndrome' ailment affecting United States diplomats and spies worldwide. Amid heightened tensions between Russia and the United States, an investigative report suggested a secretive Russian assassination unit might have caused the syndrome, which has plagued numerous US personnel and their families.

    The report, a five-year probe by The Insider, a Russian investigative website, along with the German news magazine Der Spiegel and CBS's '60 Minutes', implicated Russia's GRU Unit 29155. It alleged the unit used supersonic weapons and radio frequencies to target victims' brains, contrary to US intelligence agencies' statements, which deemed it unlikely that a foreign adversary was responsible.

    Greg Edgreen, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who led the Defense Intelligence Agency's investigation into the syndrome, accused the Russian regime of undisclosed attacks on the US. He claimed that top-performing intelligence officers, particularly those focused on Russia, were affected by the syndrome.

    'Havana Syndrome' victims experience hearing loss, insomnia, memory loss, balance issues, and concentration difficulties. The term originated from US Embassy staff in Cuba falling ill in late 2016, though earlier cases from 2014 involving Americans in Frankfurt and CIA officers in Ukraine have been reported.

    The Kremlin, through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the report as media exaggeration and baseless accusations against Russia. Peskov stated that no convincing evidence supported such claims, despite the syndrome being associated with accusations against Russia for years.

    The FBI, White House, and US State Department are yet to comment on the matter.

    Also Read: Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report

    Also Read: China provokes India again! Beijing releases new list of 30 names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 6:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: IBA Karachi students boycott Coca-Cola recruitment drive in solidarity with Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: IBA Karachi students boycott Coca-Cola recruitment drive in solidarity with Gaza (WATCH)

    Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report snt

    Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report

    UK royal health crisis: Experts identify Russian role in spreading false narratives on Princess of Wales snt

    UK royal health crisis: Experts identify Russian role in spreading false narratives on Princess of Wales

    Pakistan Islamabad High Court suspends 14 year jail term of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan his wife in Toshakhana case snt

    Pakistan HC suspends 14-year jail term of former PM Imran Khan, his wife in Toshakhana case

    China provokes India again! Beijing releases new list of 30 names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh

    China provokes India again! Beijing releases new list of 30 names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    Mood of the Nation Survey

    Mood of the Nation Survey

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR face match rescheduling due to security challenges arising from Ram Navami celebrations osf

    IPL 2024: KKR face match rescheduling due to security challenges arising from Ram Navami celebrations

    Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail: Delhi CM's demands, routine revealed gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail: Delhi CM's demands, routine revealed

    Viral Video: IBA Karachi students boycott Coca-Cola recruitment drive in solidarity with Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: IBA Karachi students boycott Coca-Cola recruitment drive in solidarity with Gaza (WATCH)

    Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report snt

    Iran alerted Russia of major 'terrorist operation' on its soil before Moscow concert hall attack: Report

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon