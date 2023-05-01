Russia conducts new round of missile attacks on Ukraine; Several injured

On Monday morning, the Kremlin launched a wave of strikes in many areas, including Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

Kyiv: Russia conducted a new round of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, resulting in at least one fatality and 25 wounded. On Monday morning, the Kremlin launched a wave of strikes in many areas, including Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

At around 3:45 a.m., air raid sirens started to sound around the city, followed by explosions as missiles were shot down by Ukrainian defensive systems. According to Ukrainian sources, of the 18 missiles fired by Russia, 15 were intercepted by their air defence.

In total, 18 cruise missiles were launched from the Caspian and Murmansk regions, and 15 of them were shot down, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

34 people were injured in the attack, including five children, according to Serhii Lysak, the chief authority in the area.

Following the first attack on Kyiv in almost two months, more than 20 cruise missiles and two explosive drones were launched at Ukraine on Friday.

Throughout the 14-month conflict, Moscow has launched numerous long-range missile attacks that frequently target civilian areas without warning.

Recent American-made Patriot missile deliveries to Ukraine have upgraded its anti-missile defences, although it was unclear whether any of these systems were used to try to thwart the strike on Monday morning.

As Ukraine prepares for its counteroffensive, two Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian oil depot in Crimea on Saturday. This was the most recent attack on the annexed peninsula.

As part of its preparations for an anticipated counteroffensive this spring, Ukraine has been bolstering its mechanized brigades with armour provided by its Western partners, who have also been supplying Ukrainian forces with training and weapons.

