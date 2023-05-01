Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISIS Leader Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi neutralized in Syria, claims Turkey

    Turkey has claimed big that it has killed the Daesh/Islamic State terrorist organization leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 1, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that their national intelligence agency has been following the Daesh "so-called" leader, who goes by the code name Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, for a considerable amount of time when speaking to Turkish channel TRT Turk on Sunday. He asserted that the leader was assassinated by Turkish intelligence agents in a raid.

    "This is the first time I am telling this here. This person was neutralized in an operation carried out by the MIT yesterday," Erdogan added. He further stated that Turkey will continue their struggle with terrorist organisations without any discrimination. 

    Anadolu Agency reports that Turkey was among the first nations to designate Daesh/ISIS as a terrorist organisation in 2013. Since then, the terror group has repeatedly assaulted the nation, leaving over 300 people dead and hundreds more hurt in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults. 

    To stop further assaults, Turkey started anti-terror efforts both domestically and internationally.

    Additionally, the Turkish president claimed that racism, Islamophobia, and discrimination have been spreading in the West "like cancer cells" in the interview that was broadcast on Sunday.  

    "Vile acts by racist groups, such as arson against mosques and tearing up the holy Quran, have also increased. We take every step to ensure the safety of life and property of our citizens," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Additionally, he disclosed that his government had been monitoring attempts or acts of Quran burning by anti-Islamic individuals or groups in northern Europe and the Nordic nations over the previous few months.  
     

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
