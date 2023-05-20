Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In retaliation for US Sanctions, Russia bans Barack Obama among 500 Americans

    In retaliation to sanctions imposed by Washington, Russia on Friday barred entry to 500 Americans, including former president Barack Obama. The United States expanded its efforts to choke off Russia's economy over the offensive in Ukraine on Friday by adding hundreds more entities and people to its sanctions blacklist.

     

    First Published May 20, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    In retaliation to sanctions imposed by Washington, Russia claimed on Friday that it had barred entry to 500 Americans, including former president Barack Obama.

    "In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration... entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans," the foreign ministry said, adding that Obama was among those on the list.

    The United States expanded its efforts to choke off Russia's economy over the offensive in Ukraine on Friday by adding hundreds more entities and people to its sanctions blacklist.

    "Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile step against Russia will be left unanswered," the foreign ministry said.

    Television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers were also among those named. Additionally included were MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Rachel Maddow as well as CNN anchor Erin Burnett.

    The heads of companies that "provide armaments to Ukraine," as well as senators, congressmen, and think-tank members, were reportedly banned by Russia.

    The same statement from Russia claimed that it had turned down a consular visit for US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who had been jailed since March after being accused of spying.

    According to CNN, the Russian Foreign Ministry in its statement said, "The attached 'list-500' also includes those in government and law enforcement agencies who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called Storming the Capitol." 

    In light of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the United Kingdom had just the day before issued new sanctions against Russia, the newest of which included a ban on Russian metals, diamonds, and the military-industrial complex.

    A US source said on Friday, before a G7 summit in Japan, that the country will also announce fresh sanctions to "extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its war capabilities." According to reports, the US intends to put roughly 70 businesses and organisations on a blacklist for exporting prohibited US goods to Russia. 

