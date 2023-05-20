Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta to likely fire 6,000 more employees next week: Report

    Meta will fire 6,000 more employees starting next week, according to a fresh report. Mark Zuckerberg had already confirmed layoffs will happen in May this year. 

    Meta to likely fire 6000 more employees next week Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    Meta is all set to start the latest round of layoffs as the company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, has informed the same to employees and others during a company-wide meeting, according to details obtained by Vox. This is not unexpected given that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, just disclosed that the following round of layoffs will take place in May 2023. 

    According to reports, Meta would begin firing up to 6,000 staff the next week. In November, the corporation laid off 11,000 employees, and in March 2023, it would slash 10,000 more. Facebook's parent company, Meta, has let go of 4,000 staff, leaving 6,000 more on the list of those who will be asked to go in May of this year.

    Also Read | Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold; buyer reveals 'humility' of Google CEO's family

    "The third wave will occur the following week. Everyone on the business teams is impacted by it, including my organisations," Clegg added. He further said, "It's just a period of extreme worry and ambiguity. I wish there was a simple way for me to soothe or offer solace. It's unclear. I really have more respect for everyone now because, despite the uncertainty, you're all showing such professionalism and resiliency."

    Reports further suggest that Meta's seniors will shortly issue a memo to staff members alerting them of when the layoff process will begin and which teams would be affected. According to the report, an email containing the same would be sent to the impacted employees.

    Also Read | Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    There are no specifics yet on severance pay. The business paid former laid-off workers, and it is anticipated that it would do the same for the current group of staff. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the digital business, has previously provided a number of justifications for layoffs. One is the poor development and economic slowdown that Meta has been experiencing. 

    Also Read | Make in India push: iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana; will create 25,000 jobs

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sundar Pichai childhood home in Chennai sold buyer reveals humility of Google CEO family gcw

    Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold; buyer reveals 'humility' of Google CEO's family

    MS Dhoni, Bhuvan Bam among top celebrities violating advertising rules, reveals ASCI report snt

    MS Dhoni, Bhuvan Bam among top celebrities violating advertising rules, reveals ASCI report

    Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja passes away in London anr

    Hinduja Group Chairman SP Hinduja passes away in London

    Elon Musk criticises work from home calls it morally wrong asks employees to step out of la la land gcw

    Elon Musk criticises work from home policy, asks employees to step out of 'la-la-land'

    Adani Hindenburg row: Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to submit report; check details AJR

    Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to submit report; check details

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC vma

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC

    G7 Summit: PM Modi says India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices anr

    G7 Summit: India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices, says PM Modi

    G7 Summit Padma Shri Dr Tomio Mizokami conversation in Hindi with PM Modi wins hearts WATCH gcw

    G7 Summit: Padma Shri Dr Tomio Mizokami's conversation in Hindi with PM Modi wins hearts (WATCH)

    Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming 'namaste' to paps wins netizen's hearts; know more vma

    Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming 'namaste' to paps wins netizen's hearts; know more

    China to skip G20 meeting in Kashmir calls it disputed territory India responds gcw

    China to skip G20 meeting in Kashmir, calls it 'disputed territory'; India responds

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon