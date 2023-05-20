Meta to likely fire 6,000 more employees next week: Report

Meta will fire 6,000 more employees starting next week, according to a fresh report. Mark Zuckerberg had already confirmed layoffs will happen in May this year.

Meta is all set to start the latest round of layoffs as the company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, has informed the same to employees and others during a company-wide meeting, according to details obtained by Vox. This is not unexpected given that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, just disclosed that the following round of layoffs will take place in May 2023.

According to reports, Meta would begin firing up to 6,000 staff the next week. In November, the corporation laid off 11,000 employees, and in March 2023, it would slash 10,000 more. Facebook's parent company, Meta, has let go of 4,000 staff, leaving 6,000 more on the list of those who will be asked to go in May of this year.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold; buyer reveals 'humility' of Google CEO's family

"The third wave will occur the following week. Everyone on the business teams is impacted by it, including my organisations," Clegg added. He further said, "It's just a period of extreme worry and ambiguity. I wish there was a simple way for me to soothe or offer solace. It's unclear. I really have more respect for everyone now because, despite the uncertainty, you're all showing such professionalism and resiliency."

Reports further suggest that Meta's seniors will shortly issue a memo to staff members alerting them of when the layoff process will begin and which teams would be affected. According to the report, an email containing the same would be sent to the impacted employees.

Also Read | Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

There are no specifics yet on severance pay. The business paid former laid-off workers, and it is anticipated that it would do the same for the current group of staff. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of the digital business, has previously provided a number of justifications for layoffs. One is the poor development and economic slowdown that Meta has been experiencing.

Also Read | Make in India push: iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana; will create 25,000 jobs