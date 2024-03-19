Rumors swirl as false reports of King Charles III's death surface, prompting swift denials from Buckingham Palace and the British Embassy in Ukraine. Misinformation from Russian media outlets spreads online, fueling speculation about the monarch's health amid ongoing royal family concerns.

Speculations and misinformation surrounding the health of King Charles III have gripped social media following reports of a supposed ‘extremely important royal announcement.’ Conspiracy theories emerged, fueled by false claims circulating online, particularly from Russian media outlets like Sputnik, which falsely reported the monarch's death.

The reports, suggesting that King Charles had passed away on March 18 due to complications from cancer surgery, spread rapidly, causing confusion and concern among the public. The initial false news was accompanied by a fabricated statement attributed to Buckingham Palace, further adding to the chaos.

In response to the flurry of fake stories, the British Embassy in Ukraine issued an official statement affirming that King Charles is indeed alive. Buckingham Palace also swiftly debunked the rumors, clarifying that the monarch is continuing with his official and private engagements as usual.

Despite his ongoing health challenges, including a recent cancer diagnosis that led to reduced public appearances, King Charles remains committed to fulfilling his duties. Reports indicate that he plans to attend the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on June 15, his birthday, as part of his ongoing dedication to serving the Commonwealth.

In a recent virtual address, King Charles reiterated his unwavering commitment to his responsibilities and reaffirmed his determination to overcome health obstacles and continue supporting the Commonwealth's initiatives.

However, the Royal Family has been gripped with other controversies in the public as well. Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton's prolonged disappearance from public life has contributed to speculations and conspiracies revolving around the Princess' health and the functioning of the Royal Family.