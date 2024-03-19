Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Royal Family denounces false Russian media report on King Charles' health

    Rumors swirl as false reports of King Charles III's death surface, prompting swift denials from Buckingham Palace and the British Embassy in Ukraine. Misinformation from Russian media outlets spreads online, fueling speculation about the monarch's health amid ongoing royal family concerns.

    Royal Family denounces false Russian media report on King Charles' health avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    Speculations and misinformation surrounding the health of King Charles III have gripped social media following reports of a supposed ‘extremely important royal announcement.’ Conspiracy theories emerged, fueled by false claims circulating online, particularly from Russian media outlets like Sputnik, which falsely reported the monarch's death.

    The reports, suggesting that King Charles had passed away on March 18 due to complications from cancer surgery, spread rapidly, causing confusion and concern among the public. The initial false news was accompanied by a fabricated statement attributed to Buckingham Palace, further adding to the chaos.

    In response to the flurry of fake stories, the British Embassy in Ukraine issued an official statement affirming that King Charles is indeed alive. Buckingham Palace also swiftly debunked the rumors, clarifying that the monarch is continuing with his official and private engagements as usual.

    Despite his ongoing health challenges, including a recent cancer diagnosis that led to reduced public appearances, King Charles remains committed to fulfilling his duties. Reports indicate that he plans to attend the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on June 15, his birthday, as part of his ongoing dedication to serving the Commonwealth.

    In a recent virtual address, King Charles reiterated his unwavering commitment to his responsibilities and reaffirmed his determination to overcome health obstacles and continue supporting the Commonwealth's initiatives.

    However, the Royal Family has been gripped with other controversies in the public as well. Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton's prolonged disappearance from public life has contributed to speculations and conspiracies revolving around the Princess' health and the functioning of the Royal Family.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 6:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan expels Afghan Nationals from force amidst rising tensions and border security challenges avv

    Pakistan expels Afghan Nationals from force amidst rising tensions and border security challenges

    Explained What does Hong Kong's new national security law say?

    Explained: What does Hong Kong's new national security law say?

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift avv

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift

    Viral Video: Taliban militants perform Pashtun dance along Afghanistan-Pakistan border amid tensions (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Taliban militants perform Pashtun dance along Afghanistan-Pakistan border amid tensions (WATCH)

    US Secretary Blinken raises alarm as entire Gaza population faces severe acute food insecurity crisis avv

    US Secretary Blinken raises alarm as entire Gaza population faces severe acute food insecurity crisis

    Recent Stories

    Cricket IPL 2024: RCB men's team give guard of honour to women's team for clinching WPL title (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: RCB men's team give guard of honour to women's team for clinching WPL title (WATCH)

    Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details gcw

    Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details

    Kriti Kharbanda shares pictures of 'Pehli Rasoi'; makes THIS dish for the special occasion ATG

    Kriti Kharbanda shares pictures of 'Pehli Rasoi'; makes THIS dish for the special occasion

    Pakistan expels Afghan Nationals from force amidst rising tensions and border security challenges avv

    Pakistan expels Afghan Nationals from force amidst rising tensions and border security challenges

    Football Turkish Super Lig: Violence erupts between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players (WATCH) osf

    Turkish Super Lig: Violence erupts between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon