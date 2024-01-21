Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir Inauguration: Holy water from POK's Sharda (Shakti) Peeth reaches Ayodhya, Pakistan govt shocked

    Holy water from a prominent Kund in Sharda (Shakti) Peeth reached Ayodhya on Saturday marking a historic day for Hindu devotees. Sharda (Shakti) Peeth being one among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas has been inaccessible to Hindu devotees since 1948 as Pakistan forcefully took control of the region which is now known as POK.

    Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony is just a day away as Hindus across the world are celebrating the coming of the historic day. Various attributes for Shri Ram Pratishta are reaching Ayodhya from different parts of the world. Hindu organizations from all parts of the globe are eager to contribute to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.  

    Sharda Peeth, considered one of 18 Maha Shakti Peeths and one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, has immense importance in Hindu culture. Holy water from Sharda Peeth has reached Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Maha Shakti Peeth has been inaccessible for Hindu devotees since 1948 when Pakistan forcefully took a big chunk of Jammu and Kashmir which is now known as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). 

    Radical Islamist elements from time and again have tried to destroy the Hindu site. Little has been left out of the Maha Shakti Peeth. Efforts from the Sharda Committee were fruitful as the Holy water of the Sharda Peeth through various routes reached Ayodhya on Saturday marking a historic day for devotees of Shri Ram and Shakti.

    Tanveer Ahmed and his team collected the holy water from the Sharda Peeth Kund in POK's Neelum Valley region. Tanveer Ahmed then sent the holy water in a parcel to his daughter in Britain as postal services between Pakistan and India remained blocked. The parcel was handed over to Sonal Sher, a Kashmiri Pandit activist. From there, Save Sharda Committee Kashmir (SSCK) founder Ravinder Pandita received the parcel which was then handed to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The VHP leaders presented it to senior functionary Koteshwar Rao in Ayodhya on Saturday.

    According to the Kalika Puran, Goddess Sati's right hand fell at the site in the Neelum Valley region after which the place came to be known as Sharda Peeth. Its earliest mention can be found in Nilamata Purana (6th – 8th century CE). The Maha Shakti Peeth is just 10 kilometers away from the Line of Control and 130 kilometers from Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar.

