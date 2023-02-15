Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Mandir defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada; Indian govt calls for action

    A Ram Mandir in Mississauga, Canada, was defaced on Tuesday and the Consulate General of India has strongly condemned the incident, demanding prompt action. The miscreants wrote slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and hailing Bhindrawala.

    Ram Mandir defaced with anti India graffiti in Canada Indian govt calls for action gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    A Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was defaced with anti-India graffiti, sparking outrage. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto strongly denounced the event and demanded immediate action. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Consulate wrote: “We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Missisauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators."

    The miscreants penned pro-Bhindrawala and anti-Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slogans. Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, described it as a possible hate crime and added that the police are treating it seriously.

    Also Read | Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescue ops underway as officials still hear voices under rubble, toll passes 41,000

    He posted on Twitter, saying, "This suspected hate crime is being taken very seriously by @PeelPolice and @ChiefNish. The inquiry is under the control of the 12 Division, and they will identify the culprits. In Canada, the right to freedom of religion is protected by the Charter, and we will take every precaution to ensure that everyone is secure in their place of worship."

    This is not the first time that anti-Indian graffiti has been added on a Hindu temple in Canada.

    Also read: Britain's Queen Camilla chooses crown without Kohinoor for coronation in May; here's why

    The Indian community was outraged when anti-India murals appeared on a Hindu temple in Brampton earlier in January. The vandalism of the Gauri Shankar Temple was denounced by the Indian Consulate General in Toronto as having wounded the feelings of the Indian community in Canada. BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada was vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti earlier in September 2022 by "Canadian Khalistani radicals."

    Also read: What is Marburg virus? WHO confirms outbreak in Equatorial Guinea; check details

    (Photo: @HinduAmerican | Twitter)

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Marines fish in troubled waters of Sir Creek, get befittng response from BSF

    Pakistan Marines fish in troubled waters of Sir Creek, get befitting response from BSF

    Turkey Syria earthquake Rescue ops underway as officials still hear voices under rubble, toll passes 41,000 AJR

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescue ops underway as officials still hear voices under rubble, toll passes 41,000

    Britain Queen Camilla chooses crown without Kohinoor for coronation in May; here's why snt

    Britain's Queen Camilla chooses crown without Kohinoor for coronation in May; here's why

    US Missouri school teacher duct-tapes girl's legs in ripped jeans for violating dress code- adt

    US: Missouri school teacher duct-tapes girl's legs in ripped jeans for violating dress code

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Recent Stories

    BTS' Suga in India? Singer confirms his first solo worldwide tour vma

    BTS' Suga in India? Singer confirms his first solo worldwide tour

    Joker 2 first look: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn with Joaquin Phoenix as Joker; fans go CRAZY RBA

    Joker 2 first look: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn with Joaquin Phoenix as Joker; fans go CRAZY

    Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested AJR

    Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs ATKMB preview: Bartholomew Ogbeche sole strike against ATK Mohun Bagan secures second place for Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Bartholomew Ogbeche's sole strike against ATK Mohun Bagan secures second place for Hyderabad FC

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch today When and where to watch event live What you can expect gcw

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch today: When and where to watch event live? What you can expect?

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon