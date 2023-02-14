Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Marburg virus? WHO confirms outbreak in Equatorial Guinea; check details

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the Marburg disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea saying that the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the country. Last week, the health agency confirmed the epidemic after samples from Equatorial Guinea were sent to a lab in Senegal.

    The WHO also informed there were currently nine deaths and 16 suspected cases with symptoms including fever, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting, saying that it was sending medical experts to help officials in Equatorial Guinea stem the outbreak.

    The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said that Marburg virus, just like Ebola, originates in bats and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or surfaces. Marburg is a hemorrhagic fever that can affect the body's organs and cause bleeding. It is a zoonotic virus that, along with the six species of Ebola virus, comprises the filovirus family. It is reportedly said that this rare virus was first identified in 1967.

    What are the symptoms of Marburg virus disease?

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the incubation period for the disease is anywhere from 2 days to three weeks and also informed that symptoms begin abruptly, with an intense fever and headache.

    Some patients experience vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain for up to a week, WHO said, adding that severe cases are accompanied by bleeding within the first week. Some patients vomit blood or pass it in their stool while others may also bleed from their gums, nose, and genitalia.

