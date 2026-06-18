PM Narendra Modi shared highlights from the G7 Summit in Evian, France. He addressed a session on AI, calling for a human-centric approach where technology is safe, inclusive, and benefits the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared highlights of his productive visit to Evian, where the leaders exchanged perspectives on key issues. PM Modi said in a post on X, "Sharing highlights from a productive G7 Summit in Evian, where world leaders came together and exchanged perspectives on key issues and challenges our planet faces." Sharing highlights from a productive G7 Summit in Evian, where world leaders came together and exchanged perspectives on key issues and challenges our planet faces.@G7 pic.twitter.com/hXIVBSSFlI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2026

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PM Modi Addresses G7 Session on Artificial Intelligence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Outreach Session on "Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of Artificial Intelligence", at the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

The Prime Minister highlighted that while Artificial Intelligence was a transformative force with the potential to redefine the direction of human civilization, it must also empower people. He elaborated that it was with this larger thought that India had hosted the AI Impact Summit recently.

Underlining India's human-centric or MANAV [human] vision for AI, he stated that the technology must be anchored in the principles of inclusivity, security, and public good.

Four Suggestions for AI Development

Noting that India has always viewed cyberspace as a global public good, Prime Minister emphasized that democratic countries must have access to AI models that can secure their critical information infrastructure and help them deal with cyber threats. He called for an integrated approach to AI development where safety, speed and efficiency are dealt together. In this regard, he made four suggestions: AI systems should be safe-by-design; AI deployment must be accompanied by common standards, testing frameworks, and regulatory guidelines; there should be effective global cooperation to deal with deepfakes, misinformation and cyber fraud; and the benefits of AI must reach countries of the Global South to ensure an inclusive world, as per the statement.

The Prime Minister concluded by stating that AI must expand human potential, empower human choice and protect human dignity, and noted that India would continue to work with partners to promote these objectives, the statement said. (ANI)