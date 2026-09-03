Belgian PM Bart De Wever, on the first such visit in 20 years, lauded India's evolution under PM Modi, calling it the fastest-growing major economy, a tech powerhouse, and a geopolitical force. He also highlighted defence ties and the EU-India FTA.

Highlighting India's soaring global stature, visiting Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Thursday observed that the nation has evolved beyond being the planet's premier democracy to become the fastest-expanding major economy, a technological and financial engine, and a formidable geopolitical force whose influence reaches far past its immediate neighbourhood.

'A Particularly Meaningful Visit'

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting in New Delhi, De Wever remarked that his visit to India, representing the inaugural visit by a Belgian premier in two decades, was profoundly significant, though the hiatus had been "too long." He additionally lauded the profound evolution India has undergone, particularly under the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout these years. "I also want to thank Prime Minister Modi for the very warm welcome, the hospitality, and the very candid bilateral that we had. It is, for me, as you have said, Prime Minister, a real personal pleasure as a citizen of Antwerp to finally come to India. But it is also particularly meaningful to be here as the first Belgian Prime Minister in 20 years, and that's a very long time. It’s too long. In those 20 years, India has changed enormously, and certainly in the period of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," said De Wever.

“Today, you are not only the world’s largest democracy but also the fastest-growing major economy, which has become an economic and technological powerhouse and a major geopolitical factor whose voice carries way before, way beyond, this region. For Belgium, this makes India an increasingly important partner, and I believe my country also has a lot to offer to India in return. We are a little bit smaller in scale, just a little bit, but we are one of the world's most open and internationally connected economies. We have built our prosperity on trade and access to global markets,” he added.

Deepening Defence and Security Ties

Furthermore, the Belgian Prime Minister conveyed profound sympathies to the bereaved relatives of Indian nationals who perished during the catastrophic flash floods that struck Nepal on August 26. Asserting that an expanded concept of security constituted a vital pillar of his consultations with Prime Minister Modi, he noted that Belgian Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken formed part of the visiting delegation as Brussels pursues closer collaboration between the armed forces and defence manufacturing sectors of both nations.

“The exchange of the letter of intent we have just witnessed gives that cooperation a new framework, from government-to-government contacts and military exchanges to research, innovation, co-development, and hopefully co-production,” the Belgian PM noted.

Focus on EU-India Free Trade Agreement

Emphasising that the successful finalisation of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement constitutes a "major milestone," De Wever stated that the formal execution of the pact within Belgium would serve as an appropriate manner to conclude 2026. "We want to go all in as Belgium to ensure that this agreement is translated into concrete action and tangible results for our citizens. A balanced free trade agreement such as this one can improve market access, encourage investment, and give companies the clear and predictable rules they need to invest for the long term with trust. After almost twenty years of negotiations, India and Europe have chosen to bring our economies closer together at a time when economic fragmentation is increasing elsewhere. This is an important signal to the world," he mentioned.

The Belgian Prime Minister stated that he is anticipating receiving Prime Minister Modi in Brussels during December, characterising it as an exceptional privilege to host the Indian leader on an official visit for the formal signing of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement. "Your visit would provide an excellent opportunity to continue our conversation. India and Belgium have a shared history that reaches back centuries. Today, we have shown that we also share a future. I came to New Delhi because I believe the best of our relationship is yet to come. And after our conversation today, I’m even more convinced," said De Wever.